Mumford & Sons’ Complicated Relationship With Masculinity

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images Winston Marshall of the British folk band Mumford & Sons performing live at Pinkpop Festival 2018 in Landgraaf Netherlands

Look, being the world’s most famous banjoist ain’t nothin’. Last month, Winston Marshall, the banjoist for Mumford & Sons, quit the band. But it wasn’t over artistic differences or a disagreement over ambitions or the burnout of touring. In a lengthy missive posted on Medium, Marshall explained that he had departed because he’d like to speak his mind freely, and he wanted to protect Mumford and the rest of the sons from backlash and criticism.

Marshall’s exit was the latest turning point in a saga that began in March, when he praised a book by Andy Ngo, the right-wing provocateur who has made a career of demonizing antifa. “Congratulations @MrAndyNgo. Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man,” Marshall tweeted. Perhaps because the book had been called things like “supremely dishonest,” or perhaps because its author hung out with far-right hate groups — please, take your pick — the tweet caused a furor and Marshall apologized on Twitter. The apology was, by all appearances, sincere. “I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed,” Marshall wrote. “I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry.” After posting the apology, he announced that he will be taking time away from the band. Late last month, he made that sabbatical permanent. In his Medium post, he described the apology as something he wrote “in the mania of the moment” to protect his bandmates. Upon some additional reflection, Marshall said he found that well, actually “the truth is that my commenting on a book that documents the extreme Far-Left and their activities is in no way an endorsement of the equally repugnant Far-Right.” He doubled down on the tweet he had once apologized for: “The truth is that reporting on extremism at the great risk of endangering oneself is unquestionably brave.” (After Marshall’s departure, the band posted a farewell message to Marshall on their Twitter, writing, “We wish you all the best for the future, Win, and we love you, man.”) Out came the praising forces. Marshall “stands up to cancel culture,” said the New York Post. Conservative writer Bari Weiss wrote that the Medium post made her “stand up and cheer.” Meghan McCain gave Marshall mad props. Could all this drama really have been stoked over a banjoist’s right to tweet without restraint? Does one really give up being in one of the most successful bands of the millennium to...post? Marshall’s decision to quit may be surprising to some, but it’s an evolution of the hollow, cosmetic idea of masculinity that the Mumford & Sons project once heavily relied on. (Mumford & Sons did not respond to requests for comment). At the height of their career, Mumford & Sons telegraphed a traditionalist aesthetic of masculinity and used it to build their image. But what are the consequences of romanticizing this kind of manhood? Does it risk giving the appearance of endorsing outdated values? And who, exactly, gets to dream of traveling back in time to the 1930s?

When you name yourself Mumford & Sons, it naturally raises the question: What kind of shop is this? The British band burst on the scene, banjos blazin’, in 2009. But why the folksy Americana-y direction? Was it, perhaps, the band’s down-to-earth British upbringing? Unlikely — Marshall, for example, is the son of Sir Paul Marshall, one of Britain’s richest hedge fund managers. According to the band, their sound’s inspiration came from the soundtrack to the Coen brothers’ 2000 movie O Brother, Where Art Thou?, a transcendent soundtrack made up of folk, blues, gospel, and country. Mumford & Sons stepped forward with aggressive folk, folk that was loud, folk with guitars that went chugga-chugga-chugga, folk you could mosh to. And sure, patrons of Mumford & Sons were buying the music — “Little Lion Man” and “The Cave” were positively colossal songs that led to their debut record Sigh No More selling more than 2 million albums. But the music was only half the inventory.

What are the consequences of romanticizing this kind of manhood? Does it risk giving the appearance of endorsing outdated values?

