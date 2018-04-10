Morning Update: Zuckerberg’s Testifying Before Congress, And I Need Popcorn

Zuckerberg will take questions today and tomorrow, Trump to decide on Syria response, the world's hottest chili pepper sent a man to the ER. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, April 10.

Trump says “nothing is off the table” when it comes to Syria

President Donald Trump said yesterday he would announce the US response to the alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians in Syria within 24–48 hours. How did we get here?

First, the background: This past weekend, a suspected chemical attack killed as many as 70 people in what was one of the last remaining footholds for opposition forces.

How did Trump respond? He placed blame for this weekend's attack at the feet of Russia and Iran — criticizing Vladimir Putin by name. He tweeted, “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad.”

What do Syrian rebels say? Rebel leaders told us they support military action by the US and its allies against the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. They hope any strikes won’t be for show this time.

What happens next? Trump said Monday his administration would make a decision on Syria within 24 to 48 hours: “If it’s the Russians, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out,” he said.

Federal agents have seized the communications of Trump’s personal lawyer and Trump is very upset

Agents carried out “a series of search warrants” on President Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, according to Cohen's lawyer Stephen Ryan.

Ryan said the action was “in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”

Trump was livid. “I have this witch hunt constantly going on," the president said, adding, “It's an attack on our country, in a true sense. It's an attack on what we all stand for."

Quick brief:

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned by a nerve agent along with her father, a former Russian spy, has reportedly been released from the hospital and taken to a secure location.



Stormy Daniels is fighting so that her lawsuit against Donald Trump doesn’t go to private arbitration — if it does, that would shield the matter from the public.

Michigan agreed to fund testing of up to 30,000 kids in Flint for developmental delays linked to the city’s lead poisoning crisis.



As Mark Zuckerberg takes the hot seat, Facebook is under more fire

Today, the founder of Facebook is set to begin two days of congressional hearings where he’ll answer questions on the Cambridge Analytica data-harvesting scandal.

Zuckerberg presented Congress with written testimony before the hearings — in it, he said that it’s “clear now” that Facebook “didn't do enough” to prevent its tools “from being used for harm.” And that’s just the pre-show.

Three stories you should know about before the hearings begin:

First of all: Facebook sent an apology letter for not preventing the spread of abusive content in Myanmar — an apology that NGOs in the country called “grossly insufficient.” Trolls used Facebook to target Myanmar’s Muslims with misinformation and threats of violence.

On top of that: Facebook has been accused of helping the Vietnamese government crack down on dissent. Activists say Facebook inappropriately suspended accounts and removed content belonging to human rights activists and journalists at the behest of the government.

And to add to all of this: Extremists in Sri Lanka also used Facebook to organize deadly violence against Muslims. The company is accused of not doing enough to prevent it.

So the stage is set:

From Zuckerberg’s written testimony to Congress: “We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here.”

This oughta be good.