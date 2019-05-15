Morning Update: Why Would You Stop Printing Money

Trump’s lawyers argue Congress has little power to investigate a sitting president’s affairs

Right now, President Donald Trump is fighting investigations from the Democrat-controlled House on multiple fronts.

A court hearing where the president’s lawyers fended off inquiries into Trump’s personal affairs shed some light on the White House’s strategy.

That strategy has three parts: First, resist efforts to speed up the litigation. Second, raise sweeping arguments about the limits of Congress's ability to investigate a sitting president that test the bounds of previous US Supreme Court and appeals court decisions. Finally, be prepared to lose and appeal. Read Zoe Tillman’s analysis of how it’ll work.

Trump’s lawyers leaned in to the argument that Congress doesn’t have much power to investigate a president — and avoided commenting on the lawfulness of two of Congress's most famous investigations: Richard Nixon's role in the Watergate Scandal and Bill Clinton's role in the Whitewater scandal.

Alabama Republicans voted to criminalize nearly all abortions, even for victims of rape and incest

The bill, which now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed, bans all abortions except in cases where the woman’s health is at serious risk. Once signed into law, it will be the strictest abortion law in the US.

If that seems too strict, that is partially the point. This law — as well as the handful of six-week abortion bans that other states have recently passed — will get blocked by the courts, and this is precisely what the anti-abortion movement wants.

That’s because anti-abortion advocates see the current conservative majority on the Supreme Court as the most friendly to their goals in decades, and they hope getting these laws in front of it will result in overturning Roe v. Wade.