Morning Update: Who Doesn't Love A Good Cry In The Morning

A record number of migrant families are showing up at the border despite Trump’s crackdown on immigration

Over the last year, the Trump administration introduced a number of policies meant to crack down on the number of immigrants arriving at the US-Mexico border.

None have worked. Instead, March saw 53,000 families apprehended by border authorities, the highest number recorded in a single month since officials began tracking the figure in 2012. But it wasn’t just a record — it was also a significant spike from February, when 36,531 families were apprehended.

Border Patrol’s chief of law enforcement operations said the agency is facing “an unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis,” and has “arrived at a breaking point.”

President Trump compared the plight of asylum-seekers to a family going on a vacation: “They're coming like it's a picnic, because ‘Let's go to Disneyland.’”

The majority of the families journeying to the border are fleeing violence from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

This woman stood on top of a car and became an icon of Sudan’s historic protests

Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Sudan, demanding that Omar al-Bashir, who has been in power for 30 years, step down immediately.

A photo from the nationwide protests, of a young woman standing on top of a car with her finger pointed towards the sky, has gone viral and became the symbol of the movement.

22-year-old Alaa Salah led protesters in chants, and the moment — captured by local photographer Lana Haroun — became a distillation of a revolution led by women and young people. Here’s the photo: