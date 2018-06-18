Morning Update: What You Need To Know About Family Separations At The Border

Beyoncé and Jay-Z drop a surprise album, sellers threaten to leave Etsy, World Cup excitement causes an earthquake in Mexico. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, June 18.

A lot is happening with immigration right now. Here’s the breakdown.

The story of the moment is without a doubt the family separations at the border. Let’s go through it.

What is the story here? Since April 19, nearly 2,000 children have been taken from adults at the US–Mexico border, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Actually, to be precise, 1,995 kids had been taken as of May 31.

Why is this happening now? In April, the Trump administration — specifically, Attorney General Jeff Sessions — introduced a new “zero tolerance” policy that would charge all people caught crossing the border illegally.

So everyone caught will be prosecuted? Correct. Because parents traveling with children are now facing federal charges, the new policy ends up systematically separating them from their children.

So people weren’t charged under the old system? It's a federal misdemeanor to cross the border illegally and in the past, those people wouldn't have been charged.

What’s the effect on these children? We spoke to experts who told us children forcibly removed from their parents will likely face long-term trauma.

What does President Trump say? On Friday, he said that children were being separated from parents because of a “law” created by Democrats.

Is any of that true? No. There is no such law, and the Democrats did not introduce the “zero tolerance” policy.

This story is horrifying to me. Is it all new? Some of it’s new and some of it isn’t. For example, the conditions that undocumented immigrants awaiting deportation are held in have been terrible for a long time.

But the child separations are new, right? Before Trump, there's evidence that this was already happening. A March 2017 report found federal agents were separating families at the border, often regardless of humanitarian concerns. They used it as a form of punishment, not as a formal policy.

Anything else I need to know? This is a huge story, and as with all big stories, be careful of hoaxes and misinformation. You likely have other questions. We’ve answered them here.

Also, people are horrified by this photo of a 2-year-old asylum-seeker being stopped at the border. Here’s the story behind it.