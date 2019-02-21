Morning Update: We're Gonna Need Mortgages For Phones

Prosecutors published an Excel spreadsheet that listed more than 20 alleged targets. It included names like Maxine Waters, Chris Hayes, and Nancy Pelosi:

In an email draft, Hasson wrote about starting a sniper campaign to provoke mass violence and promote white supremacy. He spoke against Jews, Muslims, and white “traitors,” and wrote that “liberalist/globalist ideology is destroying traditional peoples esp [ sic ] white.”

Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, who was assigned to Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, DC, was arrested Friday on drug and firearms charges. In a court filing, prosecutors revealed that the 49-year-old was planning violent, racist crimes that went far beyond those charges.

Federal prosecutors said a Coast Guard lieutenant stockpiled weapons and ammunition in his home while planning to assassinate prominent Democrats and members of the media , as part of a white supremacist attack.

Jussie Smollett has been charged with falsely reporting he was attacked in Chicago

A few weeks ago, the Empire actor told police he was attacked by two men who threw a bleachlike chemical on him, yelled anti-gay slurs, and put a rope around his neck.

Police arrested two potential suspects last week, who, it turns out, were brothers who had appeared as extras on Empire. They were released after police said they came across information that “shifted the trajectory” of the investigation.

Now, Smollett has been classified as a suspect, and has been charged for allegedly filing a false police report. As of this morning, he is under arrest.

SNAPSHOTS

A former Trump staffer filed a class action to invalidate all of the campaign’s nondisclosure agreements. Jessica Denson, who worked for the Trump campaign in 2016, is arguing the language of the nondisclosure and nondisparagement agreements that all staffers had to sign is unlawful.

Democratic Socialists of America is preparing to potentially launch a national campaign to back Bernie Sanders’ 2020 run. Sanders is the only presidential candidate that the group is considering endorsing, despite the large swath of progressives already in the 2020 campaign.

A Colorado man who allegedly killed his fiancé with a baseball bat first tried to get his girlfriend to kill her, authorities say. Patrick Frazee was charged with the murder of his fiancé, Kelsey Berreth. Frazee's girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, told investigators that he had asked her multiple times to kill Berreth.

Andy King begged producers to cut that dick-sucking story from the Netflix Fyre festival documentary. King, who became a meme after revealing he nearly performed oral sex to get the festival’s water through customs, says he was told, “Without that scene, there isn't a documentary.”

Daniel Radcliffe opened up about drinking as a teen to deal with Harry Potter fame. The actor also defended other young celebs like Justin Bieber, saying there's no blueprint for child stars to deal with fame.

There’s a $2,000 foldable Samsung phone now, and people have thoughts

Honestly, at this point, I don’t know what phone makers are thinking.

Samsung released a new phone called the Galaxy Fold, and it’s got such a great name because it folds out from something you can hold in one hand into a tablet. I am not going to lie, it looks cool, but I’m with Nicole Nguyen who asks: “why, though?”

The company says the phone-tablet shapeshifting was designed for you to multitask, and view up to three different apps at once, which sounds relaxing and enjoyable to precisely no one.

Nguyen hits the nail on the head: “This solution for size ends up creating new problems for my emotional well-being.”

Samsung says the phone/tablet/large technology thing will start at $1,980, and you’ll likely pay more for more storage.

Dave Chappelle personally delivered tickets to his show to a couple who got scammed on Craigslist

The comedian watched a local news report about a North Carolina woman who paid a Craigslist “seller” $500 for four tickets to his show. The woman, Deidra Dickens, never heard from the scammer again.

After Chappelle saw the report, he coordinated with the TV station who told Dickens that an anonymous donor had donated four tickets to the show. They were also told that the donor would pay for dinner at the Omni Charlotte Hotel before the show.

That’s when Chappelle showed up and personally delivered the tickets to Dickens. Look at these delighted faces: