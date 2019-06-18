Morning Update: We All Need To Calm Down

Historic protests in Hong Kong, the truth behind "Amazon's Choice," Egypt's first democratically elected president died in court. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, June 18.

Huge protests are tearing Hong Kong — and this family — apart This weekend saw a stunning show of resistance in the streets of Hong Kong. According to protest organizers, around two million people took to the streets Sunday to demonstrate against a controversial extradition bill. For reference, that’s more than a quarter of the city’s population. The proposed bill would allow extraditions from Hong Kong to mainland China, which lacks human rights protections. Hong Kong’s leader, handpicked by Beijing, says that the law is necessary to close loopholes in its legal system. But here’s the thing: the bill has largely been viewed as an end to the “one country, two systems” principle that has allowed the city to maintain a separate legal system from China. Au, a 21-year-old student, wants to protests the bill. Au’s father wants police to shoot the protesters. Read Rosalind Adams’ excellent report on the biggest protests in the history of Hong Kong, and how they’re tearing a family apart.

“Amazon’s Choice” does not necessarily mean a product is good If you’re scrolling through pages and pages of similar products on Amazon, trying to find the right one, the “Amazon’s Choice” label may give you a sense of relief. The label seems to imply that listings with the designation — even more authoritative than a simple “Best-Selling” badge — are a curated selection highlighted for shoppers looking for similar products. Here’s some disappointing news: “Amazon’s Choice” is a label automatically awarded to listings by an algorithm based on customer reviews, price, and whether the product is in stock. And as a BuzzFeed News review of dozens of products shows, those choices Amazon’s software makes aren’t always reliable. Diplo wants everyone to stop calling him “Daddy” Medium-famous DJ and noted nuisance Diplo shared a sweet Father’s Day message about his children and becoming a dad. Then, in true internet form, Diplo made a special request for those who come at him with their thirst all day:

