Morning Update: Twilight Is Now Vintage Cinema, I Guess

Surveillance footage appears to show a Saudi “body double” wearing Khashoggi’s clothes after he was killed

By now, we know that Jamal Khashoggi was killed after he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

What actually happened inside? The Turkish government says it has evidence the dissident Saudi journalist was tortured, killed, and eventually dismembered. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has changed its story repeatedly.

What do the Saudis say happened? First, they said Khashoggi walked out alive. Then they said they didn’t know. Then they admitted the journalist was killed, saying it happened in a “fistfight” and that they’re investigating but don’t know where the body is.

Is there evidence they’re not telling the whole truth? Yes. Yesterday, CNN showed footage that appears to show a man leaving the consulate wearing the same clothes as the dead journalist and a fake beard in an attempt to impersonate him. The network reported that the “body double” is a Saudi operative, one of a team of 15 sent to murder Khashoggi.

What does the existence of an apparent “body double” mean? The use of a double suggests the plan to kill Khashoggi was premeditated and casts further doubt on Saudi Arabia's story about the journalist’s death.

Why would Saudi Arabia not release the footage of the body double? The Washington Post reported that a Saudi diplomat said that the body double wearing the wrong shoes led the government to withhold the footage.

Where’s the US in all of this? President Trump said he believed the killing was “a plot gone awry,” and “foolish and stupid.” He went on to say he is against canceling a multibillion-dollar arms deal with the kingdom.

Meanwhile, lawmakers questioned whether the US should maintain its relationship with Saudi Arabia after this.

Caravan migrants have no idea what Trump meant with his “Middle Easterners” tweet

Right now, a giant migrant caravan is making its way through Mexico toward the US border. At least 7,200 people are en route, seeking an escape from violence and poverty.

President Donald Trump — who was enraged at a migrant caravan that took place in the spring — attempted to stoke new fears about this coming group, tweeting that “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in.”

The president added, “I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy [sic].” Trump’s comments were met with confusion by members of the caravan, with one of them saying, “Most of us come from Honduras. It’s small; we all know each other. We would know.”

We are tracking all the misinformation about the migrant caravan, and there’s already quite a bit.

