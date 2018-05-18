Morning Update: At Least It's The Last Royal Wedding For A While

You can make friends with salad, Gina Haspel confirmed to lead the CIA, and Jane the Virgin is coming to an end. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, May 18.

How Trump’s team worked the Trump Tower Moscow deal right through the campaign

We obtained documents and emails that show that President Donald Trump’s business partners worked to build a skyscraper in Moscow well into Trump’s presidential campaign.

How far into the campaign? Well, Trump personally signed the letter of intent to build the tower on the day of the third Republican presidential debate.

Who was involved: Michael Cohen, the president’s embattled personal fixer, and Felix Sater, who helped negotiate deals around the world for Trump, led the effort. Working quietly behind the scenes, they tried to arrange a sit-down between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the documents show.

The documents reveal a detailed and plausible plan to get the tower built, and an effort that included going spearfishing with a Russian developer on a private island and planning for a mid-campaign trip to Moscow for Trump himself.

Details not to miss: Sater arranged a tour of the Kremlin for Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Sater recalled that Ivanka sat behind Putin’s desk, “spun in the chair twice, and that was that.”

And among the angry texts Cohen sent Sater as the plan faltered: “Not you or anyone you know will embarrass me in front of Mr. T when he asks me what is happening.”

The investigation really is a must-read.

Quick brief:

Gina Haspel, Trump’s pick to lead the CIA, has been confirmed by the Senate after controversy over her role in the agency’s torture program.

A black male porn star is suing after his white female costar called him the n-word twice during filming.

Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of the Facebook data scandal, has filed for bankruptcy in the US.

Bill Gates says Donald Trump asked him twice if HIV and HPV are the same thing. (They are not the same thing.)

Jane the Virgin will officially end after Season 5.

Here’s everything you want — nay, need — to know about the royal wedding

First of all, cards on the table, I don’t get the obsession with the royal wedding. And I live in a constitutional monarchy.

Having said that, you might care about the royal wedding, and I care about you, and so let’s do this.

From this morning: Prince Charles, Meghan Markle’s future father-in-law, will walk her down the aisle.

A fascinating narrative for me: Royal media watchers say that Kensington Palace has lost control of the wedding — and that it’s TMZ’s show now. The website has been in near-constant contact with Markle’s father this week, while the palace has confirmed very little.

How are you watching the wedding? Watch it with us! BuzzFeed News will be hosting a live show from London and Windsor starting at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch.

Here’s a list of every other place you can watch the wedding, on TV and online.

And for the fun questions, we put together an incredibly comprehensive guide to everything from pageboys and bridesmaids to who’s invited to the party.

PSST: A new episode

This was a busy week in news, and if you're overwhelmed, I absolutely hear you.

You can listen to last week’s episode before the next one comes out tomorrow. You’ll find it on Apple, Google Play, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.