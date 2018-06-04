Morning Update: Trump And Kim Are More Off/On Than Seth And Summer

They wanted the world to pay attention to migrants. But the attention came at a price.

In this newsletter, we’ve extensively covered the caravan of hundreds of migrants traveling from Central America to the US border to seek asylum.

At first, the aim of those organizing caravans was to draw attention to the criminal assaults that vulnerable migrants endure along the way. But then the goal shifted.

They mapped out safe routes for the migrants to take. They established safety practices, like training people in how to run security perimeters to keep from being victimized by gangs of thieves and worse.

With this most recent caravan — ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 migrants — things were different. The sheer size of the caravan made the trek safer because they were able to walk in the open.

Then with a tweet from Donald Trump, everything changed. It was unprecedented attention: The glare of international spotlight upended the usually unseen journey of Central Americans fleeing to the US. Cameras every day. Phones ringing on repeat.

Now, in an incredible piece, our reporter Adolfo Flores — who traveled with the caravan — has delivered the inside story of a long walk under the lights.

Quick brief:

The beach from Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Beach was shut down because there are too many tourists now.

Jimmy Fallon surprised Parkland seniors at their graduation, and it was so heartwarming.

A teacher who fed a puppy to a turtle in front of students was charged with animal cruelty.



A Georgia police officer has been fired after he ran over a fleeing suspect using his squad car.

A.J. Brown, from that episode of Queer Eye that made you cry, married his boyfriend, and hearts are swelling.

PSST

There is a question on the census this year that’s freaking people out — because it’s never been asked before. That question is, “Is this person a citizen of the United States?”

On our new podcast The News, our reporters lead a thoughtful discussion about the implications of this question. Spoiler alert: It’s major drama. The episode is so good. You can find it on Apple, Google Play, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Two Trump stories you need to know about

The first: Trump lawyer and human headline magnet Rudy Giuliani said that President Trump “probably” has the power to pardon himself in connection with the Russia investigation.

Giuliani told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week that “He has no intention of pardoning himself but he probably — not to say he can’t.” He also noted that if the president pardoned himself, it “would lead to, probably, an immediate impeachment.”

The second: Trump has uncanceled his Singapore meeting with Kim Jong Un. Despite a will-they-or-won’t-they narrative arc that’s been more dramatic than The OC, the North Korea summit is once again set for June 12.

While we’re on this, a North Korean official hand-delivered a letter from Kim. The letter is very, very big. The internet had jokes. Seriously, look at how big the letter is: