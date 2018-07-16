Morning Update: Trump Continues His International Man Of Mystery Tour What to expect from the Trump–Putin summit, Elon Musk calls a cave rescuer a "pedo," the #PlaneBae saga ends. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, July 16. Twitter

SNAPSHOTS A woman killed her father after discovering his child porn photos of herself and kept it secret for 12 years. Barbara Coombes was sentenced to nine years in jail for killing her father, burying his body in his garden, and keeping it a secret for more than a decade. Coombes was gardening at her father’s home when she discovered explicit and indecent photos of children, including those of herself. According to court proceedings, Coombes suffered 40 years of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of her father before she “snapped,” hitting him with a shovel. She buried her father in the garden, only meters away from her bedroom window. France beat Croatia to win the World Cup. The French are champions of the biggest event in soccer after a 4–2 victory over dark horse Croatia. This is the second time that France has lifted the trophy, the first being in France 20 years ago. And because it wouldn’t be the World Cup final without drama, Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch in protest during the game. It’s Amazon Prime Day, and retailers are planning their own deals to compete with the online shopping giant. Retailers like eBay, Target, Kohl’s, and Forever 21 are offering discounts around Prime Day to rival Amazon. Now that Amazon counts more than 100 million Prime members, retailers feel pressure to compete with sales events like Prime Day, or else they risk losing their share of consumer spending. By the way, if you’re planning to shop the Amazon Prime Day deals, you can support our journalism at the same time by starting here. A diver who rescued boys from the flooded Thai cave said Elon Musk’s submarine plan was a publicity stunt. British rescuer Vern Unsworth said the tech mogul could stick his submarine “where it hurts.” Musk had made headlines with news he had designed a mini sub designed to carry the boys to safety. Unsworth, who was involved in the operation, said the submarine “had absolutely no chance of working.” His comments didn’t sit well with Musk, who attacked Unsworth and challenged him. Musk bizarrely called him a “pedo guy.” Scarlett Johansson quit that movie where she was set to play a trans man. The actor announced she’s stepping away from the role in Rub and Tug after mounting backlash. Johansson’s casting was criticized by trans actors Trace Lysette and Jamie Clayton, who expressed their disapproval of cisgender people portraying trans people, citing how few roles there are for trans actors. In a statement, Johansson said, “I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive.” Queer Eye has been renewed for a third season, and this time they’re going to a new city. The Fab 5 will be leaving their Atlanta loft and heading to Kansas City, Missouri. We don’t know a lot yet, but we do know we’re getting eight new episodes. Yaaass, henny. Downton Abbey is being turned into a film, and the whole cast is coming back. After the show ran for six seasons, it’s now getting the movie treatment. Production is set to begin this summer. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton went to Wimbledon together for their first event as sisters-in-law. The two royals arrived to watch the women's singles final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber. Serena is, of course, an old friend of Meghan's, and attended her wedding to Prince Harry. Kate is the official royal patron of Wimbledon, having taken over that role from the Queen in 2016.

Tim Ireland / AP

The #PlaneBae saga ended with a statement from the woman asking to be excluded from this narrative You remember the story — a woman documented the meeting of two strangers on a plane, and it went viral. Now, in a statement released through her lawyer to maintain her anonymity, the woman whose encounter was documented says her personal information has been made public, and she has been “doxxed, shamed, insulted and harassed,” in part because of “patently false information” about her private life. The woman stressed that “#PlaneBae is not a romance — it is a digital-age cautionary tale about privacy, identity, ethics and consent.” Rosey Blair, who originally tweeted the story, has apologized for taking away the woman's story, saying that turning it into her own “was wrong on many levels.” There’s a massive backlash against her for sharing the saga. Serena Williams’ husband paid an emotional tribute to her after she lost the Wimbledon final This weekend, Williams missed out on another Wimbledon title to Angelique Kerber. It has been a long road to recovery for Williams, who almost died giving birth to her daughter, Olympia, 10 months ago. After her loss, Williams said: “It's obviously disappointing, but I can't be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I'm literally just getting started.” Williams added, “To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today, and I tried.” Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, cofounder of Reddit, wrote on Instagram: “Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back. We just wanted her to survive — 10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final.” He ended his post with, “She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud.” People really loved the touching tribute.