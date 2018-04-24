Morning Update: Toronto suspect: “I have a gun in my pocket.” Cop: “I don’t care.”

Top Democrat contenders want to guarantee jobs, Waffle House shooting suspect arrested. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, April 24.

At least 10 people are dead after a van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto

In what was apparently a deliberate attack, at least 15 others were injured when the driver of a rental van mounted a sidewalk and slammed into pedestrians.

Several people tweeted dramatic video of a police officer confronting the driver, who repeatedly pointed an object at the officer in a rapid motion, before he was taken into custody.

“Get down,” the officer repeatedly shouted at the suspect.

“Kill me,” the suspect responded, while pointing a dark-colored object at the officer.

“No, come on, get down,” the officer replied.

“I have a gun in my pocket,” the suspect claimed.

“I don't care, get down. Get down or you'll be shot,” the officer said.

“In the head,” the suspect replied before eventually surrendering.

Toronto’s police chief later said no gun was recovered at the scene.

The driver, identified by police as Alek Minassian, 25, from Richmond Hill, Ontario, is to appear in court this morning. He was apparently not previously known to the Toronto police department. Here's what we know about him.

Quick brief:

Former president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized with an infection just days after the death of Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years.

Serzh Sargsyan was appointed prime minister of Armenia last week. After days of protests, he resigned his new post.

Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking has been arrested after an expansive hunt, according to authorities.

The top 2020 Democratic contenders all want a guaranteed jobs plan

The idea of the government guaranteeing jobs is pretty radical in modern US politics. Yet here we are, with Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker — all considered leading prospects for the 2020 election — suggesting they would endorse this plan.

Sanders’ plan would give a $15-an-hour public works job, plus health benefits, to anyone who wants it, a vision reminiscent of parts of Franklin Roosevelt's Depression-era New Deal.

Meanwhile, Booker wants to test a jobs guarantee plan in 15 cities and counties. He called it “an idea that demands to be taken seriously.”

Gillibrand tweeted that the government should invest $1.5 trillion — the estimated cost of the Republican tax cut — in guaranteeing jobs for Americans who are “unemployed and willing to work to better their local community.”

With three top Democrat contenders endorsing guaranteeing jobs, this could push the party to formally embrace a version of the plan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child

It’s a boy!

Prince William and Kate left the hospital with their newborn son and briefly posed for photos outside.

Many noticed that Kate channeled Princess Diana’s first appearance with her second royal baby, Prince Harry.