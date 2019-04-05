Morning Update: Tom Holland Is The Thanos Of Spoilers

To get this newsletter in your inbox every morning, sign up right here.

In new documents, Michael Cohen says Trump “instructed” him to lie

Attorneys for Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen submitted documents to lawmakers that accuse the president and his lawyers of instructing Cohen to lie to Congress about when the negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow ended.

In a 12-page memo, Cohen’s attorneys claim that Trump “encouraged Cohen to lie and say all Moscow Tower project contacts ended as of January 31, 2016 using ‘code’ language.”

Why this matters: Cohen’s memo — and the more than 100 pages of documents attached to it — claim to lay bare a “conspiracy to collude” with the Russian government during the campaign, along with an array of other crimes by the president.

Cohen’s memo supports BuzzFeed News's earlier reporting that Cohen told investigators Trump had directed him to lie about the timing of real estate negotiations in Moscow.

Boeing is taking responsibility in the 737 jet crashes that killed a combined 346 people

Boeing’s CEO admitted that a software failure was one of the causes in the pair of recent 737 deadly 738 Max jet crashes.

The admission comes following the release of a report on the March crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which killed all 157 people on board. In the report, Ethiopian investigators said the jet's pilots followed all safety procedures before the crash.

The report found false sensor readings activated the jet's automatic system against stalling. Minutes after takeoff, the jet nosedived — similarly to when Lion Air Flight 610, another 737 Max, crashed last October and killed all 189 people on board.

Boeing says a new software update would be ready to implement within weeks.

SNAPSHOTS

The FBI director broke with Trump and said white supremacy is a “persistent, pervasive threat” to the US. Christopher Wray’s comments to members of Congress were a departure from those of President Trump’s, who has repeatedly downplayed the threat.

Theresa May has asked the European Union to delay Britain’s departure date to June 30. The request means it is possible that Britain will participate in European Parliament elections, and will most definitely extend the drama of Brexit.

A middle school teacher who was fired after a student obtained her topless selfie is suing the school district for gender discrimination. The lawyer for math teacher Lauren Miranda says his client was told she was no longer a “role model” for students because her breasts were seen in the selfie.

The person who claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen is not him, the FBI said. Someone showed up claiming to be Pitzen, who went missing in 2011. DNA results did not match the boy, and police said the person who claimed to be Pitzen, who would be 14, is actually 23 years old.

Tom Holland apparently wasn’t given a script to Avengers: Endgame because he keeps revealing spoilers. Holland is a notorious blabbermouth, which is kind of endearing. Now, Endgame director Joe Russo revealed that to prevent spoilers, “Holland gets his lines and that's it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of.”