Morning Update: To Dream The Bipartisan Dream

Donald Trump’s State of the Union bipartisan dreams were divorced from his own reality

In a nearly 90-minute address, the president outlined the need to “break decades of political stalemate” and “bridge old divisions.”

You could be forgiven for noticing a jarring distance between Trump’s ode to bipartisanship and the real world, where in the lead-up to his speech, he called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clueless and reportedly called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer a “nasty son of a bitch.”

Trump went from funding for the border wall — focusing on a topic that has jeopardized the rest of his agenda — to more bipartisan issues like infrastructure and prescription drug pricing.

“Victory is not winning for our party,” he said, at a time when the US faces the prospect of the second government shutdown this winter. “Victory is winning for our country.”

These secret files show how the Trump Tower Moscow talks unfolded while Trump heaped praise on Putin

Yesterday, we published a huge bundle of internal Trump Organization documents that show how secret negotiations for Trump Tower Moscow unfolded while Donald Trump was publicly praising Russian President Vladimir Putin on the campaign trail.

The documents show that Trump’s representatives — Michael Cohen and Felix Sater — planned to use Trump’s comments about Putin to help secure the lucrative deal.

At the same time, they plotted to persuade the Russian president to declare his support for Trump’s candidacy.

SNAPSHOTS

The Oscars officially won’t have a host this year after the Kevin Hart controversy. Instead, the ceremony will simply see a cavalcade of celebrities appear as presenters throughout. The last time this happened, in 1989, the show was a disaster. I’m sure this will go fine.

A judge called a 13-year-old victim the “aggressor” in a sex solicitation case with a 67-year-old man. After Raymond Soden was convicted of exchanging messages with the girl about him paying for nude photos, a Kansas judge reduced Soden’s sentence because, he said, “a 13-year-old who offers what she offered for money is certainly an aggressor.”

A jogger killed a mountain lion with his bare hands after it attacked him on a trail. The Colorado man was trail running when the animal lunged at him and bit him on the face and wrist. He fought back and suffocated the 80-pound big cat.

Beto O’Rourke told Oprah he’s thinking about running for president. After the former Democratic member of Congress from Texas narrowly lost to Ted Cruz in November, speculation about a run reached fever pitch. O’Rourke said he’ll decide by the end of the month.

The next season of Modern Family will be its last. The hit sitcom, which has been running since the late Paleozoic Era, was renewed for its 11th and final season. No word yet on whether Phil Dunphy is going to fix that step.