Morning Update: “This Is Not A Drill. This Is Not A Warning.”

Missouri could lose its last abortion clinic this week. Planned Parenthood is suing.

The last remaining abortion clinic in the state could be forced to close by the end of the week, as the state government is threatening not to renew its license which expires Friday, according to Planned Parenthood.

This is significant, and not just as an escalation of abortion law changes across the US: if the clinic closes, Missouri will be the first state without an abortion services provider since the Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Dr. Leana Wen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, phrased it like this: “This is not a drill. This is not a warning. This is a real public health crisis.”

Meanwhile in the courts:

The US Supreme Court declined to rule on an Indiana law banning abortions due to sex, race and disability. A federal appeals court blocked the law, and that will remain in effect as the Supreme Court waits until more appeals courts weigh in.

Justice Clarence Thomas made clear that he’d support the law, writing that he believed there were already signs abortion was being used to “achieve eugenic goals.”

Black transgender women in Dallas are worried they’ll be killed next

The recent beating and killing of Muhlaysia Booker, a black transgender woman in Dallas, was shocking. A month before Booker died, she was brutally beaten in a video that went viral on social media.

Booker’s death is the latest in a series of killings of black transgender women in the city — and the cases all remain unsolved.

For many black transgender women in this city, this attention from authorities and the larger community is coming far too late and after too high a human cost. Read Lauren Strapagiel’s heartbreaking report from Dallas, about a community reeling from violence.

These photos show the total devastation caused by tornadoes and storms in the Midwest

Communities across the Midwest are bracing for more severe weather after a series of deadly tornadoes and flooding devastated cities in Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Heavy rains and flooding have also placed significant strain on the region's infrastructure, prompting residents in Oklahoma and Arkansas to prepare for a possible failure of nearby dams.

The wreckage of the storms is severe — we put together this collection of photos to show the extent of the damage.