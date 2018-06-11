Morning Update: They’ve All Come To Look For America

Somehow, the US and Canada are in a huge fight, Anthony Bourdain tributes, De Niro swears on live TV because De Niro. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, June 11.

World leaders managed to reach an agreement at the G7. Then Trump tweeted.

The G7 meeting was one for the history books. If you’re wondering “What just happened?!” I got you.

First of all, what is the G7 meeting? The G7 is short for the “Group of Seven.” Its members are the seven largest advanced economies in the world. (Separately, the Group of Seven is a group of Canadian artists, but that’s for another day.)

Didn’t it used to be the G8? Great memory. Yes. Russia was kicked out of the G8 in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

So now it’s the G7. Got it. What happened? Well, President Trump went and met his fellow world leaders. They made a deal. Then Trump pulled out of it.

How important is this deal? The G7, for better or for worse, represents the stability of the liberal international order. Countries negotiate and negotiate, but customarily they come to an agreement to represent unity.

Why did Trump pull out of the deal? He says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made “false statements” at a press conference. He went on to say Trudeau was “dishonest and weak.”

He pulled out because of Canada? What did Canada do? We’ll get to this in one second. Remember that going into this G7 meeting, Trump was forging ahead with imposing tariffs on aluminum and steel coming in from Canada and the EU.

Right. And what’s their response? Well, Canada says it’s going to respond with retaliatory tariffs that come into effect July 1. That isn’t new. What is new is that Trudeau said, “Canadians are polite. We're reasonable. But we will not be pushed around.”

And that’s what made Trump pull out of the deal? Yes. But then the US–Canada relationship got even worse.

Oh gosh, there’s more? White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said there was a “special place in hell” for Trudeau. US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Trudeau “really kind of stabbed us in the back.”

Anything else? Yeah, Trump played down Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, only saying “something happened.” He called for the group to let Russia rejoin.

This is a lot. Can you sum it up on one all-time iconic picture? You bet I can: