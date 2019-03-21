Morning Update: The Tension Is Coming From Inside The House

To get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up right here.

A star witness says prosecutors knew he was lying when he helped frame five people for murder

Quick refesher: We’ve published Melissa Segura’s excellent reporting on the Chicago detective who is accused of framing more than 50 people for murder. At least 19 have now been exonerated.

Here’s the thing — that detective couldn’t have done what he’s accused of alone. So Segura worked for years to get a star witness to talk to her.

When he finally did, Francisco Vicente said something shocking: That he was beaten by police officers to give false testimony, and that prosecutors knew he was lying.

Vicente swore that one person after the other just happened to confess to him that they committed to murder. Now, he’s recanting those statements, revealing that prosecutors put him on the stand to tell his lies — then rewarded him with access to good meals, new clothes, and conjugal visits.

A huge cyclone struck southeastern Africa, and the pictures of the aftermath are devastating

Cyclone Idai has been called one of the worst weather-related disasters in the history of the southern hemisphere.

In Mozambique, more than 200 people have been confirmed dead. Another 98 in Zimbabwe are dead, and 56 in Malawi. Mozambique’s president said the true death toll of Idai could be much higher — around 1,000.

The scale of the devastation is overwhelming. Like these residents stranded in the stands of a stadium for safety: