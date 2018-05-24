Morning Update: The President Is Trying To Make “Fetch” Happen

The NFL will penalize teams for anthem protests, the president is not allowed to block people on Twitter, and a new threat in Hawaii. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, May 24.

Here’s what you need to know about Donald Trump’s new conspiracy theory

This is one of those stories that take a minute to explain. Let’s walk through it.

First, the background: President Trump has been publicly suggesting for over a year that Democrats, Barack Obama, the Clintons, or forces within the FBI and the Justice Department aligned with Obama spied on his presidential campaign.

Is any of that true? The claims were refuted by former FBI director James Comey, and then later by the Justice Department.

Okay, so what’s changed? Trump has renewed his claims after recent reporting on the early stages of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference.

What did that reporting say? The New York Times says the FBI sent an informant to talk to two Trump staffers. The Washington Post says that informant got a meeting with the Trump campaign’s co-chair. Several outlets have identified the informant as professor and longtime FBI source Stefan Halper.

And what did this informant find out? It is not clear what information the informant obtained during these meetings, what information was given to the FBI, or how any of that information was used.

So no one knows anything. Well, here’s an important bit: According to these reports, the informant was not a spy embedded within the campaign. Rather, he was a source who reportedly met a small handful of aides for brief meetings.

So…no one knows anything. Yeah, alright, there is very little that’s publicly known right now about what actually happened here.

And Trump says he knows? Trump is creatively combining these news reports with Fox News commentary and other unidentified “reports” to again try to manifest a scandal “bigger than Watergate.”

Is it working? Trump, ever the branding expert, told reporters outside the White House: “We now call it Spygate. You're calling it Spygate.” This is a bit like trying to make “fetch” happen. (BuzzFeed News is, in fact, not calling it “Spygate.”)

What should I take away from this? There is no public information right now indicating that there was a spy implanted in Trump's campaign or that any official investigation into the campaign was driven by “political purposes.”

Where we do go from here? Hopefully, Mars. But in reality, the reports about an informant, and the rampant speculation about this on Fox News, have given Trump even more ammunition to try to publicly discredit the investigation into Russian interference. This won’t disappear soon.

Quick brief:

A federal court ruled that the president can't block people on Twitter, deeming tweets from @realDonaldTrump to be a “public forum”.



A border patrol agent shot and killed a migrant woman in Texas. US Customs and Border Protection said the agent opened fire on the woman after being attacked by a group of migrants.

Kevin Federline wants Britney Spears to up his $20,000-a-month child support, and says he earns only $34,000 a year and has no savings.

Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, has a new adults-only comedy for Netflix called Disenchantment.

The president of USA Gymnastics apologized to Larry Nassar’s victims during her congressional testimony.

The NFL says it will penalize teams if players kneel on the field during the anthem

The league announced that teams will face fines if their players don’t stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner.” According to the new rules, players who want to kneel will have to do so “in the locker room.”

The decision drew strong reactions from many players. Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles said “the national conversation around race in America that NFL players forced over the last 2 years will persist.” Another player wrote that the NFL’s decision is a result of a “fear of a president turning his base against a corporation.”

Christopher Johnson, the acting owner and chair of the New York Jets, said he would pay if the NFL fined one of his players for kneeling during the anthem: “I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence shared the news by tweeting “#Winning.”

Methane from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is producing blue flames and could cause major explosions

Hawaii officials said they are prepared to airlift up to 2,000 people living in communities near the erupting volcano if the area becomes cut off by lava flows.

Meanwhile, there is a new threat: Scientists with the US Geological Survey are warning people near active fissures to watch out for methane explosions.

The science behind it is this: The methane gas is caused by burning vegetation trapped in the many cracks. It flows through the cracks, looking for places to escape. But here’s the thing — that gas is highly flammable, and when it interacts with lava, it can explode.

As the gas seeps through the ground, this is what the blue flames look like: