Morning Update: The Debates Started And They'll Never Stop

Investigators found immigrant kids and families locked in disgusting conditions When investigators from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) visited border facilities, they found adults and minors with no access to showers, many adults only fed bologna sandwiches, and children being held in closed cells. The inspectors compiled a draft report. BuzzFeed News got access to that draft, which described conditions at the Rio Grande Valley border facilities as dangerous and prolonged. Some adults were held in standing room–only conditions for a week. Most single adults had not showered for nearly a month while in CBP custody, the report said. There was severe overcrowding. In the report, inspectors painted a concerning picture before recommending DHS “take immediate steps to alleviate dangerous overcrowding.” The review comes as pressure intensifies on DHS and US Customs and Border Protection after attorneys visited facilities and described deteriorating conditions, especially for children. You should also know: a doctor found malnourished and sick babies in Border Patrol custody that she compared to “torture facilities.”

John Moore / Getty Images

MSNBC

SNAPSHOTS Boris Johnson has said there is a “million to one” chance that Britain will leave the European Union without a deal. This comes one day after he ramped up the rhetoric on a no-deal Brexit. The frontrunner for Tory leadership insisted it was crucial to prepare for a no-deal scenario. A woman was arrested for turning in her estranged husband’s guns after he was charged with abusing her. Courtney Irby was charged with two counts of grand theft of a firearm and one count of armed burglary last week.People are asking the Lakeland Police Department to drop its charges against Irby, who stated that she was turning in the guns because she “was in fear for her life.” A mom was allegedly beaten by her son’s 13-year-old bully who yelled racist chants at him. Beronica Ruiz, 35, suffered a concussion and facial fractures after the boy allegedly punched her in the face. Ruiz interfered after the 13-year-old had allegedly chanted “Mexicans should go back behind the wall,” and along with a few other boys, threatened Ruiz's son. Highlights for Children, the magazine from your childhood, is blasting the Trump administration’s immgiration policies. The magazine calls on its readers to “speak out” against the incidences of family separation that have been escalating along the border. Millennials are finally getting the giant toilet paper roll they deserve In April, Charmin launched its Forever Roll, which is basically a giant (giant) toilet paper roll, that’s so very soft. They said it would last a month — and if you’re a one-person household, possibly two months. It was included in a Wall Street Journal roundup of best products for people who live alone — and this set off quite a response. Some thought it was a sad indictment of millennial life: delaying marriage and children, unable to buy homes with ample bathroom storage like their parents. Katie Notopoulos talked to the man who came up with the Forever Roll, and it is a fascinating read as she wonders: “Is this a sign of the excesses of peak capitalism, or a sad sign of the state of the millennial condition?” Also, toilet paper doesn’t photograph well, so in order to show you the enormity of the Forever Roll, we, uh, got creative: