Morning Update: The Algorithms Still Can't Save Us

People are sharing harrowing survival stories after the deadly Alabama tornado

Sunday’s giant tornado tore through Alabama’s Lee County, leveling homes and ripping trees from the ground. It left at least 23 people dead, including three children. Dozens of others were injured.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was nearly a mile wide and cut a path 24 miles long. It was classified preliminarily as an EF-4, with 170 mph winds — the strongest to strike the US in several years.

The massive tornado was one of many that tore across the Alabama-Georgia border region Sunday afternoon in a severe weather outbreak.

Those who survived told incredibly difficult stories of chaos and fear, including digging through debris to find other survivors.

Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob Luke Perry has died

Perry’s death came just days since he was hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke at his home. He was 52.

His fellow co-stars on 90210 and Riverdale are posting moving tributes to an actor remembered as a generous and kind soul.

It’s hard to adequately underscore just how much Dylan McKay, Perry’s character on 90210, was a phenomenon. For a generation, McKay was the standard of a teen idol. Kate Aurthur wrote an excellent tribute. From the piece: “[90210] felt like the first show that replicated the kind of fandom that had previously existed only for music and movies.”

We’ve assembled a look back at Perry’s life in front of the camera. Here’s a taste: