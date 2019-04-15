Morning Update: Taylor, the people need to know

Her lawyer puts it this way: “There is not one of Lucía’s rights that was not violated. Not one.”

Officials came in to convince Lucía to give birth in exchange for a house. Nurses told her she was getting vitamins, but gave her corticoid injections so the fetus’s lungs could mature faster.

In Argentina, abortion is illegal except in cases of rape or when the mother’s life is in danger — both of which applied here. What should’ve been a legally straightforward process developed into something much more sinister.

It’s about 11-year-old Lucía. She didn’t understand that she was pregnant. She only knew her grandmother’s partner had done something bad to her and now she had a terrible stomachache. But the church, local authorities, the nurses — they all conspired to make sure she didn't have an abortion.

Over the weekend, we published an important story. I’d like to give you a heads-up that it’s a difficult one, too.

To get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up right here .

Trump is threatening to ship undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities

President Donald Trump said his administration was strongly considering transporting immigrants apprehended at the border to cities that limit cooperation with the federal government — so-called sanctuary cities.

Trump’s comments follow a Washington Post report that administration officials had twice floated the idea as political retribution against the Democrats.

The president confirmed his government was looking at the possibility, “We'll bring ... the illegals, I call them the illegals, that came across the border illegally, we'll bring them to sanctuary city areas and let that particular area take care of it, whether it's a state or whatever it might be.”

SNAPSHOTS

Police are investigating after a transgender woman was brutally beaten in full daylight. A group of men surrounded and beat a transgender woman in Dallas, repeatedly punching and kicking her as she tried to escape an attack that police are calling a possible hate crime.

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing a 5-year-old from the third floor of the Mall of America. The child was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police apprehended the suspect, and said he did not know the child or his family. The suspect had been previously accused of throwing things off the upper level of the mall.

Tiger Woods wins. Woods was one of the biggest sports figures in the world when he fell from grace in 2009. He took a break, then dealt with a series of serious injuries. It seemed he’d never regain the heights he once reached. Until yesterday, when he won the Masters Tournament.

A Big Little Lies second teaser trailer and premiere date have been released. The season premieres on June 9. The trailer looks so excellent.

Taylor Swift has been hinting at her next music drop with a series of complicated clues. She posted a countdown clock suggesting something is coming April 26. Swift posted it on April 13, 13 days before the final day — 13 is Swift's lucky number. But what does it mean. Our analysis of all the clues.

How a Facebook page dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism became a hub for anti-Muslim content

Never Again Canada is a Facebook page that says its purpose is to combat anti-Semitism. Occasionally, its posts also stray into unrelated Canadian political topics, like the carbon tax.

Here’s the thing — the popular page, which boasts more than 200,000 followers, also uses a deceptive technique that evades Facebook’s content bans and drives traffic to anti-Muslim websites.

For months, the page has been sharing links that appear to send users to one site, then redirects them to sites filled with articles that twist and torque the news or fabricate headlines.

The page’s founder, Avi Shomer, says he “can’t be held responsible for all the content on the page” because “it has spiralled out of my hands.”

Read how Never Again Canada gets around Facebook’s safeguards and drives users to anti-Muslim content.

This guy asked a stranger to switch pants with him so he could make it to class on time

Jake Wolf got really into spring. He brought out the shorts to enjoy the beautiful weather. Then, two minutes before his chemistry class started, he realized he’s not allowed to wear shorts for chemistry lab.

The panic set in. “If you miss a lab you’re basically guaranteed to drop a letter grade,” he told us later.

Home was a 15-minute walk away so that was out of the question. But then he spotted Sam Brown, a total stranger. He said, “Dude, I need your pants.”

I’ll let you enjoy the whole joyous story.