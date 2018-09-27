Morning Update: Staccato Signals Of Constant Information

Wpa pool / Getty Images

Kids are becoming celebrities, and there’s nothing we can do about it When did it dawn on you that you might be one of the olds now? For me, it was when I learned that young people are making money by becoming social media stars. Some of this makes sense — in an era where 94% of teens use a smartphone, the definition of fame was bound to change. I can wrap my mind around that. But teens and pre-teens — some as young as 11 — are making six-figure salaries from sponsored content on apps like Musical.ly, as well as Instagram and YouTube. What are the consequences when kids themselves become celebrities? How do parents protect their kids from the risks of something even they don’t fully understand? Scaachi Koul explores this universe in the newest episode of Follow This, the BuzzFeed News show available on Netflix. Seven new episodes of Follow This were released today, and I promise you won’t regret bingeing on them. Watch this seal slap a kayaker in the face with an octopus The unlucky victim was Kyle Mulinder, a Kiwi thrill-seeker and kayaker who was taking a tour around the Kaikoura Peninsula, on New Zealand's South Island. But you’re not here for the details, are you? Because like me, you’re Team Seal. So watch the glorious footage and enjoy. Here's a sneak peek: