Morning Update: Our Empathy Went Over The Cliff Too

Major takeaways from the European Union election results

Across Europe, the European Union parliament elections were held last week. In total, 751 Members of the European Parliament were elected across 28 member states.

As far as the bloc is concerned, the good news is that the new parliament is overwhelmingly pro-EU.

The bad news is that its makeup reflects a fragmented continent: the parliament has emerged more polarized after an election that saw turnout surge across much of Europe.

In the UK, the contest was dominated by Brexit. Though Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party came in a comfortable first with 32% of the vote, this is not quite the complete picture: the votes that went to pro-Remain parties add up to 40.4%.

In effect, the UK is split in two when it comes to Brexit. The Labour Party is now facing calls to get behind a second referendum.

Far-right nationalist parties didn’t surge across Europe, but they are strong and stable. In France, Marine Le Pen's National Rally finished ahead of Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance. But it’s is mostly symbolic — Le Pen also performed better in 2014 when she topped the polls.

Read our full analysis of the EU election results.