Morning Update: Oh No, Boomers Are Just Getting Started

Rod Rosenstein has left the building

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s departure this weekend is that it happened on his own terms.

There was no firing by tweet or learning that he had lost his job by watching the news. Instead, the man who oversaw special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — and withstood the looming threat of presidential removal — told President Trump in late April that he would step down. Then he did.

Trump was publicly furious about Rosenstein’s decision to appoint former FBI director Mueller to serve as special counsel and take over the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Ultimately, Mueller’s report documented the tensions between Trump and Rosenstein.

Rosenstein developed a kind of folk hero status on the left as Mueller’s protector — left-wing groups threatened to take to the streets if Trump fired him.

Zoe Tillman looks back at Rosenstein’s historically significant tenure as the No. 2 at the Department of Justice.

STEM students want change after the Colorado school shooting, but first they want to mourn

Last week, a shooting inside the STEM School in Denver injured eight people and killed one.

Thirty hours later, students and parents walked into a vigil in support of the survivors and 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who died trying to stop one of the shooters, and were immediately handed a button that said “end gun violence.”

Footage of what happened next has gone viral — hundreds of grieving STEM community members stormed out of the event in protest, calling it a “political stunt.”

We spoke to STEM students. They told us they want change, but they are not ready to join the debate.