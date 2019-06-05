Morning Update: Of Course Their Protest Signs Have Corgis

Robert Mueller said he shouldn’t testify before Congress, but House Democrats may not give him an option

When Robert Mueller spoke publicly about his report last week, he made it clear that he would not provide any additional information about the investigation.

House Democrats have a different opinion. The Dems are in talks to arrange for Mueller to testify in Congress, even if it means him reiterating his findings. They are still irate that Attorney General William Barr’s initial summary of the report cleared the Trump administration of wrongdoing, while omitting damaging findings.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi went as far as accusing the AG of committing a crime by lying about the report. Now, the Dem representatives are restless and want action.

Meanwhile, the number of Democrats calling for impeachment grows. Over 50 members say they are in favour of opening an impeachment inquiry. That may not seem like a lot — but it’s twice as many as two weeks ago.

Mercifully, it’s the third and last day of Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Protest organizers said 75,000 people marched in central London yesterday, publicly demonstrating against Donald Trump’s presidency and his visit to the UK.

When asked about the protests, the president responded, “I heard that there were protests, I said: ‘Where are the protests? I don’t see any protests.’ I did see a small protest today when I came, very small. So a lot of it is fake news, I hate to say.”

Trump also said he turned down a meeting with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and called him a “negative force.”

The demonstrations against Trump were undoubtedly massive — here are some great photos from the protests. The Brits have fun signs that talk about corgis: