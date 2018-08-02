Morning Update: Mr. Zuckerberg’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good 2018

President Trump wants Jeff Sessions to end the Russia probe, Ohio State is under fire for two abuse scandals, and the latest on the Paul Manafort trial. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, August 2.

It would be hard for Facebook to describe 2018 as a good year

This must feel like the longest year over at Menlo Park. For Facebook, the hits just keep on coming.

Taken one at a time, they seem like individual fires for the company to put out. But zoom out, and the picture emerges of a company battling on too many different fronts — and losing.

This week, Facebook announced that it has been targeted by coordinated political influence campaigns with activity that was consistent with Russian state-sponsored actors. The company was quick to point out the efforts were not intended to push candidates ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, but aimed to sow discord by posting about divisive social issues.

The larger context

Facebook’s announcement comes an interesting time, with the company against the ropes. Just a few days ago, its stock plummeted 20%, and the company lost more than $100 billion in value — a record one-day loss on the US stock exchange.

That its stock dropped is not a surprise — it was only a matter of time before the privacy scandals, public relations issues, and calls for increased scrutinythat have plagued the company caught up with its business.

Trouble is in the air

Investors get nervous — it’s kind of their thing. This time, it was about Facebook’s projected growth. Sure, the company posted a 42% increase in quarterly revenue to $13.4 billion. But that number missed Wall Street’s projections by $200 million.

More worrying for investors, Facebook said it expected revenue growth rates to decline by “high single-digit percentages” in the third and fourth quarters of 2018.

Meanwhile, inside the company…

The mission continues to try to find a direction. We got our hands on a memofrom Facebook’s departing chief security officer Alex Stamos. On his way out during the biggest privacy scandal the company has faced, in March Stamos implored his colleagues to “intentionally not collect data where possible” and listen to people when they say a feature is “creepy.”

Stamos also wrote, “We need to be willing to pick sides when there are clear moral or humanitarian issues.” Fast-forward to two weeks ago, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg defending the right of Holocaust deniers to post on Facebook.

The throughline:

One of the numbers that made Facebook’s investors nervous: The company now has 1.47 billion daily active users, up from 1.45 billion — a 1.4% increase quarter over quarter, compared with a 3.5% increase in users in the previous three months.

What that points to is something less theoretical and fleeting. It suggests a material change in the relationship people like you and me have with Facebook.

Maybe the mishaps and mistrust are beginning to take their toll, and not just on Facebook — on all of us, IRL.