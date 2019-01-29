Morning Update: More Billionaire Presidents 2020

The battle for the 2020 Democratic nomination

The field is started to already look crowded, not just in terms of candidates but also organizations and voices seeking influence over the process.

In 2016, black women decided the Democratic nominee — and the math says they’ll have a bigger say in 2020.

For this reason, She The People — a network of women of color in politics — is planning a 2020 presidential forum this spring. The message is simple: “No one will be the Democratic Party nominee without the support of women of color.”

A central dilemma for white candidates will be: Can they move a black audience? To that end, Elizabeth Warren says she’s spent her life figuring out why things are harder for black Americans.

You should also know:

👉 An Indiana mayor is joining the 2020 race in hopes of becoming the first millennial president.

👉 Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is floating a “centrist independent” run for president that would pit him against the political poles of Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. More Billionaire Presidents 2020.

A UK government memo says a no-deal “Brexodus” could see 250,000 expats returning to the UK

The internal document revealed that officials are preparing for a sudden rush of citizens coming home if Britain crashes out of the EU without a negotiated settlement.

Around 40% of those expats would be seniors who had retired to the continent. Their return would put significant strain on the National Health Service and the already-stretched social care services.

Around 1.3 million British citizens reside in countries across the EU and there are concerns that an abrupt “no-deal” Brexit would badly disrupt their lives.

SNAPSHOTS

A FaceTime bug allows you to access someone’s iPhone camera and microphone before they pick up. We confirmed that the bug exposes the call recipient's front-facing camera before it is answered if a volume button is pressed. Apple says a fix is coming later this week.

A woman spent an entire weekend stuck in the elevator of a $20 million NYC townhouse. The woman was identified by reports as 53-year-old Marites Fortaliza, a housekeeper for the homeowners. Authorities said she was alone in the home when she became trapped and didn't have a cellphone with her. The whole thing is a nightmare.

The #MuteRKelly campaign appears to be succeeding at US radio stations after the Lifetime doc. In light of renewed attention on the R&B singer and his sexual misconduct allegations, radio station workers are opting to no longer play Kelly’s music.

So, yeah, that Jeff Bridges return as “The Dude” was just a beer ad with Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw. The people wanted more. So much more. A beer company, which we won’t name here because we’ve already written a story on its ad, released the commercial yesterday.

Black Panther won the top prize at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Stars of the film took home the coveted Outstanding Performance By A Cast award. Here are the rest of the winners at the SAG Awards. Spoiler: Yes, Rami Malek won.

A high school allegedly banned students from covering a classmate’s arrest

Like others at her school, student journalist Kyra Howard noticed that a popular kid had stopped showing up for classes. It didn’t take long to find out what had happened: Levi Stewart, 17, had been arrested off campus. He was charged as an adult, accused of a series of sexual assaults.

When Howard wanted to start reporting on the story, the school told her it was too sensitive a case for students to tackle. She offered a compromise: The paper would write about preventing sexual assaults instead. Administrators shot down that idea too.

Howard is not alone here — there is a wider trend of school administrators regularly blocking crucial stories that their students aim to publish.

Read Tyler Kingkade’s story on the ways that student media is censored.

A boy called 911 to say he had “a really bad day” and needed help with homework

The young boy called a dispatcher in Lafayette, Indiana, to say his assignments had him feeling really overwhelmed.

Because the world is a good and decent place, the dispatcher, Antonia Bundy, stayed on the line with the boy and helped him with his homework.

The police department would like to stress that they don’t condone anyone using 911 for non-emergency purposes.

However, you should listen to the recording of the call because the whole thing is so sweet.