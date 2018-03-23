Morning Update: Trump Made A Week’s Worth Of Headlines In One Day

Trump just made a week’s worth of headlines in one day

If this was any other time before January 2017, each of these stories would dominate the news cycle for a week. But times are different now: All this happened in one day. Let’s run through it.

First of all: John Dowd, Donald Trump’s lead attorney in the Russia inquiry, resigned from the president’s legal team. Earlier this week, Dowd had to walk back comments he made to the press saying he and the president wanted special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry shut down.

But then after that: Gen. H.R. McMaster, who was Trump’s national security adviser, left the White House. Trump’s replacing McMaster with George W. Bush’s former UN Ambassador John Bolton.

The story here is: Bolton has been a controversial national security figure with hawkish views for decades.

As recently as 2015, he wrote an op-ed for the New York Times headlined “To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran.” Last month, he layed out the legal case for a preemptive strike on North Korea in the Wall Street Journal.

What this means: Trump's new national security adviser thinks, more often than not, that bombing is the answer. We collected the most remarkable John Bolton statements for you. They’re really something.

All this in a day that started with the president saying he can win a fight against Joe Biden. The president was responding to the former VP’s suggestion that he would have "beat the hell" out of Trump if they were in high school. Trump responded and said Biden would “go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

Stoneman Douglas High School is requiring students to use clear backpacks and people are not happy

As part of the new safety measures being implemented at the Florida school where a shooter killed 17 people, students must carry clear backpacks on campus.

Many students were not happy with the new backpacks. One student told us, “I feel like the clear backpacks are only going to make us more uncomfortable and remind us that our school is not the same.”

Will it fix anything? One student tweeted: “Enforcing students to wear clear backpacks is simply like putting a band-aid on a broken bone.”

Other new safety rules include locking classroom doors at all times and securing exterior doors and gates throughout the day.

More context:

The security measures were announced a day after two Stoneman Douglas students were arrested for carrying knives to school, and two days after Zachary Cruz, the shooter's brother, was arrested for trespassing on school property.

Instagram is finally changing your feed to make it more chronological

It may feel like only yesterday, but it was actually two years ago that Instagram changed its feed from chronological order to an algorithm that feeds you what it thinks you want to see.

People have been complaining about losing the chronological feed pretty much nonstop ever since.

Well, goodbye to all that. Sort of.

Instagram announced it’s tweaking its algorithm to make it “more timely,” so that more “newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed.” Chronological order isn’t returning, but hey, it’s a step.

