Morning Update: "Lockdown. Locks. Lights. Out Of Sight."

The House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Bill Barr in contempt

After Attorney General Bill Bar refused to turn over an unredacted copy of Robert Mueller’s report to the House Judiciary Committee, the committee voted 24-16 to hold Barr in contempt.

A bit of background: Just before the vote, the Justice Department told the committee that President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege over Mueller’s unredacted report and millions of pages of evidence from the investigation.

What does that mean? This is important, because it’s the first time President Trump has used executive privilege to shield information from Congress. The Justice Department said it was a broad use of privilege to hold the records while the White House does a “full review.”

What happens now? Well, the full House has to vote on whether to hold Barr in contempt. Regardless of the outcome of that vote, If Democrats want to sue Barr and the Justice Department to get the unredacted report, they’ll have to specifically vote to do so.

Three stories you should read about the STEM School shooting in Colorado

On Tuesday, two men opened fire inside a Denver, Colorado charter school. They injured eight people and killed one. Three updates:

Kendrick Castillo, who died in the attack, lunged at one of the shooters to save others. The 18-year-old was set to graduate in three days.

“Attention please. Lockdown. Locks. Lights. Out of sight.” This is what it sounds like to hide in a dark classroom during a school shooting. I should warn you: the audio is distressing.

Littleton Adventist Hospital treated kids injured at STEM. For that hospital, it was their third school shooting.

Snapshots

A former member of alleged sex cult NXIVM testified in horrifying detail about becoming a sex slave. Sylvie, who only used her first name in court, testified in the criminal trial of Keith Raniere that she was manipulated into becoming “a slave” and performing sexual favors for the alleged cult leader

Beto O’Rourke has hired the “unsung hero” of Obama’s first campaign. Jeff Berman's delegate strategy helped make Barack Obama president. Berman literally wrote the book on the art of delegate selection. Now, he’s gone to work for O’Rourke.

A formerly anti-vax mom posted about why her kids are getting vaccinated. “I grew up unvaccinated before it was cool,” Abbey Clint wrote. “I've had to catch up on my inoculations with each pregnancy. Glad I didn't catch measles while pregnant!” Clint’s post about choosing to vaccinate her kids went viral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have named their son Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that the wee li’l royal lad will be Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Presumably, the “First of His Name, King of the Swaddle Blankets” is informal.

I know you’ve heard this before, but the next few weeks could be pivotal for Brexit

In unfortunate news, this stage of Brexit is being labelled by political watchers and journalists as “the death zone.” How embarrassing.

Still, the dramatic name gets at why the next few weeks will be pivotal for Britain’s long and extremely tedious attempt to get out of the European Union.

This month will be decisive to a deal between the government and the Labour party. Since Labour is instrumental to approving a deal in Parliament, the government is expected to capitulate to some of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s key demands.

But agreeing a deal with Corbyn is not the end of the problems for the governing Conservative party — it’s the beginning. A deal with Labour will launch all-out Conservative wars inside the party that could threaten Theresa May’s already-precarious leadership.

Read the other reasons why we’ve arrived at the death zone (ugh) of Brexit, and what happens next.

This dad attempting a backflip is every dad trying to show off

Lionel Monreal is a dadly dad who, like many dads, is convinced of things that are not true. For the sake of this story, we’ll focus on thing that’s not true: Monreal is convinced he can do a backflip.

At a family gathering, Monreal was so convinced that he can do a backflip that he wanted to show off his skills. He also may have been slightly drunk and so slightly more sure of said skills than he should be.

Monreal attempted a backflip into the pool with his clothes and his shoes still on. His daughter Taylor caught the whole thing on video, including the aftermath, when Monreal said “I should’ve been in the Olympics with this dive.”

As Taylor put it, “it was not a backflip.” And the internet is sure having fun letting him know it.