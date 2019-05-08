Morning Update: Less Than 8 Miles From Columbine

A deadly school shooting in Denver, the Trump administration wins a victory in court, Instagram's crackdown on anti-vaxxers. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, May 8.

Two students opened fire in their Colorado school, killing one classmate and injuring eight others Yesterday at 1:53 p.m. administrators at STEM School, a K-12 charter school in Denver, reported hearing gunshots fired. Two minutes later, police arrived on the scene and engaged two suspects. Authorities said the two suspects were taken into custody. Both are students at the school. No motive for the shooting has been determined. Sheriff Tony Spurlock said eight victims, aged 15 and older, were being treated in local hospitals. No employees or teachers were injured in the shooting. A ninth victim, an 18-year-old male student who was not identified, died. STEM School is located less than 8 miles from Columbine High School, where 13 people were killed by two students in April 1999. It was, at the time, the deadliest high school shooting in the nation's history.

David Zalubowski / AP

The Trump administration can continue to force asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico, a federal appeals court has ruled In April, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. However, before that could come into effect, yesterday the three-judge US 9th Circuit panel instituted a temporary stay of the injunction, pending its appeal — meaning the administration can keep enforcing the controversial policy while the case is being decided. The ruling is not the final word on the “Remain in Mexico” policy, but it is a rare court victory for the Trump administration whose past attempts to curb immigration have been blocked by the federal courts. SNAPSHOTS Sandra Bland filmed her own traffic stop and the video had just been released. Bland’s death in police custody three days after being detained for a routine traffic stop highlighted the mistreatment of black people by white police officers. In the video, a state trooper tells Bland “I will light you up,” while pointing a stun gun at her. Trump has pardoned a former soldier convicted of killing an Iraqi prisoner. Michael Behenna was 24 when he killed an Iraqi detainee during an unauthorized interrogation in 2008. Oklahoma officials have been pushing to clear his record for years. The former Army Ranger received a pardon from President Trump. Here’s what happened at Google’s I/O developer’s conference. The tech company laid out a new goal: “building a more helpful Google for everyone.” Google also announced a new Pixel, an Assistant-powered video display device, and flexed its artificial intelligence development. Here’s a summary of what you missed. This Florida couple is refusing further chemotherapy for their toddler with cancer. Three-year-old Noah is now in state custody after his parents, Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball, failed to bring him to scheduled chemotherapy appointments while they were pursuing other treatment options. The first pictures of the new royal baby are here. And he looks like the sweetest bundle of joy.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

Instagram will use AI to filter anti-vax content Instagram has been criticized heavily for allowing anti-vax content to spread. Now the platform is turning its attention to cracking down on anti-vaccine misinformation. The company says it will roll out a number of features, including a pop-up warning that appears when you search certain anti-vax terms. The move comes in the context of a flurry of measles outbreaks across the US. There is no date yet for when the features will launch. Currently, Instagram displays a pop-up alert when people search for hashtags or terms related to self-harm or suicide. That pop-up shows a message with a warning and a link to support resources. It’s not clear yet what the pop-up for anti-vax misinformation will say. A mom and her son had their graduation ceremonies on the same day. So one university surprised the mom after she skipped hers. Stephan Wilson and his mom Sharonda graduated from two different Michigan universities. However, their graduation ceremonies fell on the same day, so Sharonda decided to skip hers to attend Stephan’s. The president of Central Michigan University, Bob Davies, learned of this on the morning of Stephan’s graduation. So he made a call to the president of Ferris State University, and together, they hatched a plan. The university presidents surprised Stephan and his mom by presenting Sharonda with her own graduation cap, and a mini ceremony, during Stephan's graduation. The moment is so lovely and so touching, and you should watch the emotional video.