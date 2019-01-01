Morning Update: It's That Fresh New Year Smell

To get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up right here.

Disturbing video shows immigrant children being slapped, pushed, and dragged in an Arizona detention facility

The facility — which has now shut down — was operated by Southwest Key, a Texas-based nonprofit organization.

The surveillance videos were initially released to the Arizona Republic, and blurred to protect the identities of the children. A staffer is seen dragging a child into a room by his arms, then shoving him toward a door. The child swings his arm at the man, who then appears to slap the child.

In another incident, two staffers are seen dragging two children by their arms through a door while the children appear to refuse to move their feet or stand.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office initially said it found no criminal wrongdoing in the recorded incidents. Three days after the story was published and the video circulated online, the sheriff's office reversed course and decided to refer the case to prosecutors after all.

SNAPSHOTS

Three people, including a police officer, were stabbed at a train station in England on New Year’s Eve. Authorities said a counterterrorism investigation was underway. The victims were taken to the hospital in a “very serious condition” after the attack in Manchester. One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Elizabeth Warren said she’s officially thinking about running for president. Warren is the first Democrat with a national profile to take concrete steps toward a run, and announced an exploratory committee yesterday. This allows her to raise money and fill staff positions ahead of a likely campaign.

Louis C.K. mocks Parkland shooting survivors, Asian men, and nonbinary teens in leaked audio. In the recent 50-minute set posted on YouTube, the comedian can also be heard speaking extensively about the word “retarded” and saying all Asian men are women.

Instagram and YouTube star Cameron Dallas was arrested after allegedly punching a man at a Colorado hotel. Police did not say what may have sparked the alleged attack. Dallas, an influencer with millions of followers, stars on the Netflix show Chasing Cameron, which follows his social media–fueled career.

How people around the world rang in the new year and said goodbye to 2018. Let us never speak of that ghoulish year again. Here are the celebrations around the world. This firework display in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, blew me away.