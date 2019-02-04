Morning Update: Is It Even Fun Cheering For Tom Brady

To get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up right here.

The president called football a “dangerous sport” and said he would have a “hard time” letting his son Barron play

In an interview with CBS that aired on Super Bowl Sunday, President Donald Trump said, “I just don't like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football — I mean, it's a dangerous sport.”

“The helmets have gotten far better but it hasn't solved the problem,” Trump added.

The president has previously mocked the NFL for becoming too soft and said that the absence of the high-impact tackles the NFL took steps to prevent is “hurting the game.”

And if we absolutely must do a Super Bowl recap: It happened. That’s all I got for you. People are already forgetting a terribly boring game in which the New England What’s-Their-Name led by You-Know-Who triumphed over oh god it was so boring.

Even Adam Levine’s dancing in the half-time show is being called “peak white dude.” I plan to forget about it starting…now.

At his first performance since his reported assault, Jussie Smollett told fans he “fought the fuck back”

Last week, the singer and Empire star said he was assaulted by two masked men in what police are treating as a potential hate crime.

Over the weekend, at his first concert since the reported incident, Smollett told an audience, “I was bruised, but my ribs were not cracked, they were not broken.”

“And above all, I fought the fuck back,” he added as the crowd erupted in cheers and applause. “I'm the gay Tupac! So now, we can do our encore.”

SNAPSHOTS

ICE agents arrested rapper 21 Savage, claiming he’s a British citizen and that his visa had expired. An ICE spokesperson reportedly said it was part of a “targeted operation.” 21 has claimed to be from Atlanta and has long been considered a local in the city's expansive list of rappers.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam won’t resign as he believes it’s not him in a racist yearbook photo. On Friday, Northam confirmed he’s in the image of two men, one in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood. The next day, though, Northam began questioning if it was even him in the picture, telling colleagues he couldn't remember it.

Meghan Markle used her influence to remind people how vulnerable street sex workers can be. She and Prince Harry visited a sex worker charity and helped pack some lunches. While there, Markle wrote uplifting messages for the women on bananas for their lunch boxes.

A woman said her Lyft driver showed her porn and talked about his penis size without her consent. Kassidy Meredith said the driver began speaking to her explicitly once he noticed her destination was the adult novelty store where she works.

Who made the egg? All signs point to this guy at a British ad agency. Remember the World Record Egg that is now the most liked photo on Instagram? We’ve uncovered evidence it’s connected to an employee of an ad agency in London. Nothing is real. Everything is an ad.

The Robert Mueller fan club

Among the numerous oddities of this moment in politics is that special prosecutor Robert Mueller has a dedicated fanbase.

Perhaps you’ve seen the memorabilia, which includes everything from ornaments and pins and prayer candles to, I swear to god, action figures. And T-shirts. Lots and lots of T-shirts. Spike Lee wore a “God Protect Mueller” T-shirt on air on CNN.

How did we get here? How is the anti-Trump left valorizing the former head of the FBI? The left has had a long, deep history of distrust of the agency, but we’re momentarily in the political Upside Down.

Read Katherine Miller’s excellent essay on this strange evolution of living in the permanent witch hunt/resistance.

A guy created his own Pornhub channel and has been sharing hilariously wholesome and uplifting videos

Look, once again, I have no control over what goes viral. My job is to get that information to you; it’s up to you how you feel about it.

To that end: Ryan Creamer, a 26-year-old comic and writer for CollegeHumor, has been uploading his own videos to Pornhub, the internet porn giant. In all of them, he’s fully clothed and wholesome and just wants to cheer you on.

Some of the titles: “I Ride In A Taxi And Don’t Have Sex With The Driver,” and “I Hug You And Say I Had A Really Good Time Tonight.”

Creamer says he wasn’t expecting the response, but some of his videos have hundreds of thousands of views. We talked to him about his, uh, unlikely fame.