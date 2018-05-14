Morning Update: Yes We Cannes

The nine minutes that almost changed America

Two dozen members of Congress were nearly killed, and the country didn’t change very much at all. How?

Last June, a gunman attacked Republicans practicing for the congressional baseball game. If it wasn’t for a handful of unlikely events, things could’ve ended up very differently: It could have been one of the deadliest political assassinations in US history.

That day, the ambulances hit green lights all the way. A gate next to third base was locked — keeping the shooter off the field. One of the politicians was a doctor and Iraq War vet, and was able to help victims right away.

On top of all that, the fact that Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot and spent months in recovery, was even there was a miracle. As the third-ranking House Republican, he had an armed security detail. They engaged the shooter right away.

From the story: “most people don’t think very often about June 14, 2017, the difference between everything changing, and almost nothing changing at all.” You’ll be utterly riveted by this deep dive into a near miss of modern American history.

