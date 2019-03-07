Morning Update: I'll Take Heartbreak For 600, Alex

To get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up right here.

Three stories you need to know about the US-Mexico border

The first: the US compiled a secret list of journalists, attorneys, and activists to stop for questioning at the border. The list was obtained by NBC’s San Diego affiliate. The American Civil Liberties Union called the list “an outrageous violation of the First Amendment.”

The second: The Trump administration deported 471 parents separated from their kids at the border without first giving them a chance to unify. It was the first concrete number the administration has offered since a judge ordered the government to reunite separated families.

The third: The Homeland Security chief said, without evidence, that children are being “recycled” at the border. Kirstjen Nielsen said her agency had uncovered “recycling rings” where children were used multiple times to help undocumented immigrants enter. Nielsen did not offer any evidence to back up her assertion.

Britain’s charity regulator will grill WWF over “appalling atrocities”

The UK Charity Commission said it would be putting “serious questions” to the World Wildlife Fund for Nature after a BuzzFeed News investigation revealed that the charity has funded anti-poaching guards who have tortured and killed people in wildlife parks across Asia and Africa.

“The appalling atrocities and human rights abuses that have been alleged here are at odds with everything we associate with charity,” a spokesperson for the commission said in a statement.

This story is far from over, and we’ll keep following it closely.

SNAPSHOTS

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek revealed he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In a video announcement from the set, Trebek says he plans “to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” and asked fans for their prayers. We’re all with you, Trebek.

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally said she was raped by a superior while serving in the Air Force. McSally, the first American woman pilot to fly in combat, made the comments during a Senate subcommittee hearing on sexual assault allegations in the US Armed Forces.

Two sisters allegedly killed their father and hid it for years before confessing to a man they were both sleeping with. The Florida sisters admitted to the "premeditated" murder of their 85-year-old father because he refused to go to an assisted living facility, authorities said.

Virgin Atlantic will no longer require makeup or skirts for women flight attendants. The company called these moves “a significant change for the aviation industry.”

One Hundred Years Of Solitude is coming to Netflix. The streaming platform/online behemoth/home away from home said it will be adapting Gabriel García Márquez’s landmark work of magical realism for the screen for the first time since its release more than 50 years ago.

After a year of hurt Mark Zuckerberg unveils a new privacy-focused social network

Well, his Facebook post was thin on detail and heavy on the big promises, but the CEO of Facebook says the web giant is going to be shifting directions to emphasize a “privacy-focused communications platform.”

Zuckerberg outlined a future filled with tools to help users communicate privately, using secure, end-to-end encrypted messaging and ephemeral stories.

This isn’t the first time that Facebook has made promises about privacy — and it has often fallen short. But it’s able to execute this plan, Ryan Mac explains why it would mark a monumental shift for the company and how it conducts its business.

Zuckerberg said “I believe a privacy-focused communications platform will become even more important than today's open platforms.” No one knows what it means but it’s provocative. It gets the people goin’.

This 72-year-old grandfather taught himself to make trap music and caught the attention of producers

Arthur Dubois is 72 years old. He’s a father to children in their thirties and forties, and a grandfather to teenage grandchildren.

He’s also a budding trap beat maker who has gone viral.

Six years ago, Dubois discovered trap, the subgenre of hip hop, and started making his own beats. This week, he walked into a Chicago recording studio of a producer he admired, and well, look, I don’t want to to spoil the rest for you.

Their exchange has warmed hearts on the internet.