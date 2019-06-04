Morning Update: If It Walks Like A Milkshake Duck

A judge ruled House Democrats can’t sue Trump over his plan to pay for the border wall

The Trump administration plans to move around billions of dollars in federal funds from the US Department of Defence and US Treasury in order to pay for a wall along the US–Mexico border.

House Democrats filed several lawsuits challenging this plan, arguing because Congress specifically voted against authorizing the money, the administration’s plan violated the Constitution's Appropriations Clause and other federal laws.

Now, a judge has ruled in the administration’s favour. US District Judge Trevor McFadden wrote that the US Constitution didn't give the House the ability to sue over a funding fight, so courts couldn't get involved.

The judge wrote that he wasn't saying Congress could never sue the executive branch “to protect its powers,” but in this case, the House did not show it had standing to sue.

Donald Trump in the UK

The president is continuing his three-day state visit, and on day one he was, uh, welcomed in very British ways. Also, the Trump baby blimp is back.

The highlight of the trip so far is last night’s state banquet with members of the royal family. It had the potential to be a cringey affair, as Donald Trump had said some awkward things about the royals.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Theresa May presented Trump with a copy of the Atlantic Charter. The gift raised eyebrows, as it highlights the shared history of the United States and the United Kingdom as global allies, after Trump rejected the idea of globalism.

Because you definitely want to know, here are all the looks that were served at the state banquet, from some unexpected pairs. Starting with this one: