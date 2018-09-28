Morning Update: Here's What Happens Now

The aftermath of Christine Blasey Ford's testimony, Elon Musk is being sued, your weekend longreads. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, September 28.

Christine Blasey Ford’s historic testimony, Brett Kavanaugh’s fiery defense, and what happens next It’s hard to convey the enormity of it all. Yesterday, Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee that she is “100% certain” that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school. Kavanaugh 100% denied this. Ford tearfully read her prepared statement, telling the committee what she says she experienced that night 36 years ago. The Republicans on the committee — 11 men — hired an outside lawyer, sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, to question Ford. And question she did — here’s everything Ford was asked, from testing her memory to her fear of flying. Ford, a psychology professor, used her expertise to explain her own trauma to senators, and many noted how exceptional it is to hear a witness do that. She said things like “I think the etiology of anxiety and PTSD is multifactorial,” and non-experts needed a dictionary.

SNAPSHOTS The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Elon Musk. The founder of Tesla is being sued by the feds over “false and misleading public statements” regarding the possibility of taking his company private. Musk claimed in a tweet that he had “funding secured” for the deal, and at first seemed to be serious about the plan. But later, it appeared Musk did not have the funding guaranteed. The SEC is asking that Musk be ordered to pay civil penalties and “be prohibited from acting as an officer or director of any issuer that has a class of securities registered.” Four people were injured after an airplane crashed into the sea, missing the runway. The Air Niugini flight from Papua New Guinea was attempting to land at Chuuk airport in Micronesia. Local people in speedboats helped to rescue the 36 passengers and 11 crew on board the Boeing 737, and four people were seriously injured. The general manager of the airport told Reuters the plane was “supposed to land but instead of landing it was 150 yards short and she went down.” Fans are concerned about Ariana Grande’s recent tweets. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer posted some emotional messages Thursday, starting with the request, “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.” Fans responded with love and concern for Grande. The first look at Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers was released, and people say it’s exactly what they needed. Let me drop all semblance of impartiality here and say I endorse the people’s position — he looks fantastic.

