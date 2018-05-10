Morning Update: Thank God We Didn't Have YouTubers When I Was A Teen

Three Americans released by North Korea return home, Trump's CIA pick takes questions on torture. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, May 10.

Trump’s CIA pick was involved in torture, but she says her “moral compass is strong”

Gina Haspel is Donald Trump’s controversial nominee to be CIA director. Yesterday, during her confirmation hearing, she said that she would not restart the agency’s post-9/11 torture program.

“I think that we should hold ourselves to a stricter moral standard,” she repeated as Democrats grilled her on her views about torture.

Haspel — a career CIA officer who was involved in the agency’s rendition, detention, and interrogation program after the Sept. 11 attacks — sidestepped questions about whether she now believes that the CIA’s torture program was immoral.

After Democrats noted Trump’s past support for torture, Haspel responded, “Senator, my moral compass is strong. I would not allow CIA to undertake activity that I thought was immoral, even if it was technically legal.”

More context:

During Haspel’s hearing, she refused to answer “yes” or “no” to some very straightforward questions. For example, “Is torture immoral?” and “Did you advocate to expand the CIA’s torture program?” Here are the other unanswered yes or no questions.

Three US citizens released by North Korea have arrived back in the US

The plane carrying the three men touched down at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland shortly after 2 a.m. this morning.

Kim Sang-duk (also known as Tony Kim), Kim Hak-song, and Kim Dong-chul were greeted by President Trump and his wife Melania. The Trumps boarded the landed plane for a short private meeting, before accompanying the former detainees back on to US soil.

Trump described their return as a “special night for these really great people.”

He also thanked North Korea’s supreme leader: “I want to thank Kim Jong Un. I think he wants to do something and bring that country into the real world.”

The two leaders will meet soon for an unprecedented summit. Trump said yesterday that a time and a place had been agreed upon.