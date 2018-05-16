Morning Update: There Is No Yanny Or Laurel, There Is Only The Void

The UK government wants an investigation into the violence in Gaza

After Israeli soldiers killed at least 60 Palestinians protesting along the Gaza border, the British government has called for an independent investigation into this week’s violence.

The UK’s Middle East minister Alistair Burt said, “The UK has been clear in urgently calling for the facts of what happened to be established, including why such a volume of live fire was used.”

Various other nations, including Germany, have also called for an independent inquiry into the violence. On Monday, the US blocked a motion at the United Nations Security Council calling for an investigation of Israel’s use of force against Palestinians.

North Korea has threatened to cancel its summit with Trump

As of now, the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is still scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.



But a North Korean official said the country is not interested in the talks if the sole focus is “driving us into a corner and making a one-sided demand for us to give up our nukes.”

Meanwhile, the US State Department said it had not directly heard that North Korea was considering pulling out of next month's meeting.

Quick brief:

Spike Lee said Trump is a “motherfucker” who “did not denounce the Klan” after Charlottesville.

The first trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody, with Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, is out now and it’s absolutely electric. I consider myself thoroughly rocked.

Writer Tom Wolfe has died at 88. The author of The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test and The Bonfire of the Vanities was a pioneer of New Journalism.

Sexually transmitted infection rates in California just hit a record high. There has been a 45% increase in cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in the Golden State compared with five years ago.

Serious question: Does this recording say “Yanny” or “Laurel”?

I’m going to need your help on this one. It’s highly divisive.

Yesterday, a clip surfaced that has divided the nation — nay, the internet — into right and wrong. For some reason, people can’t agree on whether this voice is saying “Yanny” or “Laurel.”

Those who hear “Laurel” (hi, that would be me) say there’s no way it could be “Yanny.” Those who hear “Yanny” (god help y’all) swear there is not one “Laurel” to be heard.

Here’s what scientists say about why we hear them differently.

PSST: You should listen to this

The Roseanne revival pulled off some colossal ratings, but we talked to the writers of the original show, and they said the main character’s turn toward Trump makes no sense.

I’ve been desperate for some thoughtful discussion of this topic, and finally got what I needed on our new podcast, The News. You should listen to the first episode — I think you’ll love it. You can find it on Apple, Google Play, or Spotify.