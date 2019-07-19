Morning Update: "Cats" Will Tear Us Apart

Democrats are worried about Ilhan Omar’s safety after Trump supporters chanted “send her back” After days of President Donald Trump’s inflammatory attacks dominating the headlines, Democrats are expressing worry that Rep. Ilhan Omar is in increased physical danger. Omar — along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib — were the subject of racist tweets from Trump, who said the Congresswomen should “go back” and “help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” This week, after Trump spoke about Omar at a rally in North Carolina, the crowd began chanting “send her back!”, a chant which Trump did not discourage. The president distanced himself from the chant, but Democrats say the Minnesota representative has already seen an increase in threats since the whole episode. Highly-recommended reading: Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib have been effective at calling attention to a toxic legacy of racism within the Democratic party. Today, Democrats are defending the freshman Congresswomen. Pier Dominguez asks: what happens tomorrow?

Jeffrey Epstein was denied bail and will remain in jail as he waits for his trial A federal judge denied Epstein bail following charges that he ran a sex trafficking operation and sexually abused dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14. Prosecutors argued the charges made Epstein, a billionaire with powerful connections, a risk to society — not to mention, authorities found a safe in Epstein's home with cash, diamonds, and a fake foreign passport with the financier's photo in it. Epstein had offered to ground his private plane and pay for security guards to monitor his home detention while awaiting his trial. The judge found the suggestions “irretrievably inadequate.” SNAPSHOTS Trump and Hope Hicks spoke with Michael Cohen moments before he organized hush money for Stormy Daniels. According to newly unsealed court documents, the three spoke immediately before Cohen began negotiating a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep a lid on her claims of an affair with Trump. Thousands of people are protesting in Puerto Rico against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló following the leak of his misogynistic and anti-gay text messages. The demonstrations come after Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of leaked text messages in which Rosselló engages in anti-gay and misogynistic language with his inner circle. The Illinois man convicted of killing an international student was sentenced to life in prison. Brendt Christensen avoided the death penalty after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict. He was convicted of killing Yingying Zhang, a Chinese international student studying at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, in 2017. The first trailer for Cats is here and the internet will not stop having thoughts about it. I, a musical theater person but not a Cats person, have an aggressive amount of thoughts about it. I will spare you all of them, and defer to the collective what am I watching reaction from the internet. Because...what.