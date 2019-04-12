Morning Update: Beirut Stands With Jon Snow

Trump’s grudge with Puerto Rico is blocking needed disaster aid across the US

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Puerto Rico has gotten too much money in disaster relief, and balks at spending one more dollar on the island.

As a result of the president’s position, Congress again failed to pass a disaster relief bill this week. Meanwhile, people recovering from natural disasters all across the country, from the West Coast to Puerto Rico to the Midwest and the South, are struggling to rebuild and survive day to day.

A group of Republican Senators went to the White House to reach some kind of agreement with the president. Any deal reached will also need to be agreeable to Democrats, who have refused to budge on providing funding for Puerto Rico along with other disaster-stricken parts of the US.

Congress is now beginning a two-week break through April 29.

Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been arrested

After massive nationwide protests that started four months ago, Sudan’s president al-Bashir has stepped down. Al-Bashir had been in power since 1989.

Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said al-Bashir has been arrested and is “in a safe place.” In the meantime, Ib Auf announced a state of emergency for three months, and a transitional government for two years, after which there will be “free and fair elections.”

Sudanese protesters' reactions to Ibn Auf's announcement have been more skeptical than celebratory. One told us: “They took Omar [al-Bashir], the biggest liar, and put someone just like him.”

SNAPSHOTS

Video shows Chicago police officers punching and dragging a 16-year-old down stairs. The video appears to contradict the officers' statements that the student, Dnigma Howard, initiated the violent encounter at Marshall High School and that her actions caused the three of them to fall down the stairs.

An ICE official who said detention is “more like summer camp” will now lead the agency. Matthew Albence, the new head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is seen as an official with the type of hardline approach that President Donald Trump may appreciate.

Former Obama administration lawyer Greg Craig was charged with lying about his work in Ukraine. A grand jury indicted Craig on two counts of making false statements in connection with work that linked him to Paul Manafort.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been indicted on 36 federal charges. Avenatti, who rose to prominence representing Stormy Daniels, faces accusations of fraud, tax offenses, and other financial crimes. These grand jury charges are in addition to the federal wire fraud and extortion charges for which he was arrested last month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to celebrate the birth of their baby privately. In break with royal tradition, the pair will keep the arrival of their baby to themselves at first. According to reports, there will be an announcement when the duchess goes into labor, followed by an announcement at some point after the birth.

These banners in Lebanon backing Jon Snow’s battle against the Army of the Dead are amazing. A set of banners have begun popping up in Beirut to give helpful advice and encouragement in Arabic to the Game of Thrones character. We spoke to the person who had them made.