Morning Update: A Plane Crash Kills 157 People In Ethiopia

157 people were killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed after takeoff

Flight 302 took off at 8:38 a.m. local time from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, headed for Nairobi. The plane lost contact six minutes later.

All 149 passengers and eight crew members on board were killed, the airline said.

The CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said in a press conference that the airline had not determined a cause for the crash. He said that the plane — a Boeing 737 MAX 8 — was new and had joined the fleet in November last year.

The passengers included 18 Canadian citizens and eight Americans, the airline said.

In Iowa, Bernie Sanders picks up where he left off — in 2016

Sanders made his first trip to Iowa as a 2020 presidential candidate this weekend. His trip took him to three of the state’s major media markets.

When Sanders broke from prepared remarks to warn supporters that they were up against not only Republicans and Wall Street and corporate interests — but also “the establishment Democrats,” you might be forgiven if you got 2016 déjà vu.

Read Ruby Cramer’s report from Iowa on Sanders summoning the establishment opposition that fueled him on the national stage.

SNAPSHOTS

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation says WWF must fully investigate “extremely concerning” human rights allegations made against it. DiCaprio's decision to distance himself from WWF in the wake of the charity being implicated in human rights abuses will intensify pressure on the organization’s other prominent supporters.

A woman was killed after a hungry driver on the “Whole 30” diet ran over her, a lawsuit says. According to the complaint, the driver Robert Morgan shouldn’t have been driving because he felt nauseous and lightheaded.

A couple were arrested for child abuse after an Olive Garden waitress shared a photo of them on Facebook. Jordan Cooper said the couple came to the restaurant with a young girl and a baby who appeared to have been “beaten in the face.” It’s an upsetting story that ends in a couple being arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

A woman in NYC attacked 7 people with an unknown chemical spray in what may have been a hate crime. A spokesperson for the NYPD said “the victims happened to be all white. If it's a coincidence, I don't know.” The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incidents, but the attacks have not yet been deemed a hate crime.

R. Kelly is out of jail after a $161,000 child support payment was paid for him. His lawyer said “the source of the money would like to remain anonymous.” Meanwhile, a newly discovered videotape that allegedly shows Kelly abusing “more than one underage girl” has been sent to authorities.

A fitness trainer who hosts invite-only classes for “skinny bitches” is under fire for using native Kenyans as “props” in a workout. Russell Bateman of the Skinny Bitch Collective has apologized after hosting a retreat in Kenya where his students worked out in and around the native Maasai people. It looked like this: