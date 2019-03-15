Morning Update: A Massacre In New Zealand

To get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up right here. Dozens killed after mass shootings at mosques in New Zealand Some mornings, this newsletter has the difficult task of making sense of tragedy and absolute horror. I’m afraid this is one of those mornings. The attack At least 49 people were killed after shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, according to police. A gunman appears to have live-streamed video of the attack online and left a racist manifesto outlining a white supremacist motivation. He described the Muslim victims as “invaders.” A man in his late 20s has been charged with murder. A further three people are in custody. In addition to weapons, police found a number of improvised explosive devices strapped to vehicles. The response New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that “this can only be described as a terrorist attack.” She called today “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.” Police asked mosques in New Zealand to “shut their doors” until further notice. The country’s police commissioner said armed officers will be present around all of New Zealand's mosques “to ensure nothing further occurs.” Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have said they are working on taking down all copies of the live-streamed video of the attack. This story is developing quickly. Check this page here for live developments. Take care of yourself as you do.

Mark Baker / AP