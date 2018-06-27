Morning Update: A Judge Ordered An End To Family Separations

Trump's travel ban is upheld, Terry Crews speaks out, the changing tides in the Democratic Party. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, June 27.

The Supreme Court upheld Trump’s travel ban

After two failed attempts, it was President Donald Trump’s third version of a travel ban that was upheld by the Supreme Court yesterday.

In a 5–4 decision, the court ruled that the president had authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act to “suspend entry of aliens into the United States.” On behalf of the court’s conservative majority, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the justices “express no view on the soundness of the policy.”

Keep in mind that this is what Trump referred to as a “watered down” version of the travel ban — it refuses entry to people from countries deemed by the administration to have insufficient vetting procedures to ensure that national security concerns are addressed.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor harshly criticized the decision: Citing Trump's anti-Muslim campaign statements, she wrote that the president “has continued to make remarks that a reasonable observer would view as an unrelenting attack on the Muslim religion and its follow­ers.” She was joined in her dissent by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Also from the Supreme Court:

The justices axed a part of a California law that required crisis pregnancy centers to post abortion information. And a few days ago, the Supreme Court held that police generally need a warrant to obtain cell-site records, a major victory for privacy advocates.

A federal judge just ordered an end to most immigrant family separations

In a ruling late Tuesday, US District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered the Trump administration to end the practice of separating families at the border and to reunite most children and parents who have already been separated within the next 30 days.

In his decision, Sabraw wrote that the government had instituted the practice without “any effective system or procedure” for tracking children or a plan to reunite families.

The case was originally brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, referring to two plaintiffs, but the judge allowed it to proceed as a class action. That means the ruling covers all adults in immigration custody who have a child who has been (or will be) separated and placed into government custody.

You also need to know:

The lawsuits don’t stop there: Seventeen states and the District of Columbia are suing Trump over family separations and the treatment of asylum-seekers.

The process of reuniting with your family after you’ve been separated is a painful one. Our reporters looked into why learning where the US government is keeping your child is only the beginning of the fight for reunification.

Meanwhile, Trump said the solution for immigration is simple: “It’s called ‘I’m sorry, you can’t come in.’” Direct quote.

SNAPSHOTS

Terry Crews says he won’t be in The Expendables 4 because a producer told him to drop his sexual assault lawsuit. Crews testified before the US Senate about his allegations against a Hollywood agent. Meanwhile, 50 Cent mocked Crews’ testimony and people are not having it.

Usually, the US is the one pushing for the Organization of American States to investigate human rights abuses, but this time it’s the target. Mexico will present a resolution before the OAS condemning the Trump administration’s immigration policy. The resolution will call on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to visit facilities where children are being held near the US–Mexico border.

A teen sentenced to death in Sudan for killing her husband after he raped her has had her sentence overturned. Noura Hussein, 19, will instead be fined around $19,000 and jailed for five years, after the conviction for premeditated murder was changed to manslaughter without intent.

A teen was stabbed to death because a gang thought he leaked a sex tape of a member’s relative. The 15-year-old New York teen was dragged out of a bodega and attacked with a knife and a machete in what his family says was a case of mistaken identity. His family says the gang sent a note apologizing for the killing, saying they had got the wrong person. “I know it doesn’t mean a lot. It wasn’t supposed to be him,” the note read.

A young progressive candidate just beat one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress

Joe Crowley was widely seen as the likely successor to Nancy Pelosi. He has been in Congress since 1999 and hadn’t even faced a primary challenger since 2004. Until now.

Yesterday, Crowley lost to 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a young progressive who represents the left’s anti-establishment movement. It’s a result that has shocked most New York political observers.

Her platform? Medicare for All, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and stripping corporate money out of politics. She's backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and by Our Revolution, the group affiliated with Bernie Sanders.

The moment Ocasio-Cortez realized how wide her lead was was fully captured on television, and you should watch it.

More on this: Ben Smith wrote a smart piece just before this result, on whether progressives and leftists can overcome the disadvantage of not having institutional power: “money and the machine aren’t the only ingredients in politics. The other is narrative. And the Democrats of the left are the ones with a story to tell right now.”

This pup practices fake CPR on fallen police officers

It might be a deeply divided time, but at least we can all agree that dogs are perfect angels sent to Earth to protect us.

Today, the doggo of note is Poncho, a police dog from Madrid. He’s been a service dog for six years, and he’s a bomb-sniffer for a living.

Last week, Poncho found himself in an unusual situation (for a dog): demonstrating how to give CPR to fallen officers. The internet is absolutely in love.

It’s easy to see why — here’s a little sneak peek: