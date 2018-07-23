Morning Update: A Deadly Shooting In Toronto

Trump goes all-caps on Iran, Disney fires James Gunn, the rise of the UK's sugar babies. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, July 23.

This appears to be the second mass-casualty incident in Toronto this year. In April, a man deliberately drove into a crowd, killing 10 people .

There was no specific information on a possible motive, but authorities were asking for anyone with information or images to share them with investigators. They also said they were open to the possibility that the motive was terror.

Ontario's special investigations unit confirmed that the shooter was aged 29 but has released no other information.

A local reporter said the victims were “spread across several blocks in the area.”

One witness, Ariel Anise, posted a video that appeared to be of a man wearing black and shooting into a building. She later deleted it. Other witnesses in the area recorded footage of the gunfire.

Police say a young girl around age 8 is in critical condition. The other victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials also said that the shooter is dead.

Trump has told Iran not to threaten the US, and he’s got the caps lock on

[record scratch] [freeze frame] You’re probably wondering how we ended up in this situation.

It began when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a group of Iranian diplomats that “America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

The background to those comments: Remember that, earlier this year, the US pulled out of a nuclear deal with Iran and has started to reinstate sanctions against the country. Those sanctions prevent trade and levy penalties against banks and other financial institutions in countries that import oil from the country.

Which leads us to Trump: In response to Rouhani’s “mother of all wars” comment, Trump tweeted: “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.

“WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH.

”BE CAUTIOUS!”

Iran, for its part, does not seem too shaken by the all-caps. Responding to the comments, high-ranking Iranian military official Gen. Gholam Hossein Gheibparvar said Trump “won’t dare” launch military action against Iran.

Cool. Cool cool cool. Everything’s fine.

SNAPSHOTS

Here are all the victims from the Missouri duck boat tragedy. At least 17 people, including nine members of an 11-person family group, are dead after the tourist vessel sank during a sudden storm Thursday. Here’s everything we know so far about those who died.

Disney fired James Gunn as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director over his old tweets. Gunn, who helmed the first two Guardians movies and was writing and directing the third installment, was kicked off the project after conservative activists unearthed tweets in which the filmmaker made jokes about pedophilia. Gunn issued a statement describing the tweets as “unfortunate efforts to be provocative” and that he has “regretted them for many years since.”

Taylor Swift is starring in a movie version of Cats because why not. The upcoming movie adaptation will also star James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, and Ian McKellen. The musical, as any half-decent theater nerd would know, ran for 18 years on Broadway and is the fourth-longest-running show. It’s, you know, about cats. Hudson will be playing the role of Grizabella, who sings the show's most famous song, “Memory.” Les Misérables director Tom Hooper will helm the Cats adaptation.

A college student texted the n-word to her future roommate and then blamed spellcheck. Viral screenshots of a text conversation show a student, who is black, texting an introductory hello to her new roommate, who is white, at Georgia Southern University. “Her insta looks pretty normal not too niggerish,” replied the white student, which suggests that she was trying to text another friend a racist comment about the black student’s Instagram. She then blamed her phone's autocorrect for the slur. “Damn spell check I did NOT mean to say that. I was texting Hannah and I meant to say triggerish meaning that you seemed really cool nothing that triggered a red flag!" wrote the white woman, apologizing.

People are paying tribute to legendary food critic Jonathan Gold. Gold died on Saturday at the age of 57, his family confirmed. His wife, Laurie Ochoa, said he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just weeks before his death. The Los Angeles Times, where Gold had worked since 2012, made the announcement Saturday night. Gold was the first restaurant critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism. He was also the subject of the 2016 documentary City of Gold, which chronicled his passion for food, discovery, and LA. People from all over the world are sharing their tributes to Gold.

PSST:

Yesterday, we debuted a brand new show on Facebook Watch. It’s called Profile, and the first episode was so, so good — it featured Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye, and he opened up about Trump, the trans episode of Queer Eye, and trying to be butch. It’s a really thoughtful discussion, and so worth your time.

The rise and rise of the UK’s student sugar babies

A new student finance survey has revealed that the number of UK students turning to sex work to fund their studies is growing, as students struggle to cope with increasing debt and living costs.

Against that backdrop, we spoke to student sex workers who said they developed “sugar daddy” relationships or started selling intimate pictures and videos online because their maintenance loans fail to cover their day-to-day expenses.

Sugar daddy/sugar baby arrangements make up one of the fastest-growing areas of sex work, according to the data. In 2017, 75,000 UK students registered with the sugar daddy website SeekingArrangement, which represented a 30% increase from the previous year.

As numbers of “sugar babies” on UK campuses grow, students say they fear being found out and disciplined for “bringing their university into disrepute.”

Read Hannah Al-Othman’s closer look at the rise of sugar babies in the UK.

A woman drove through the streets of a South Korean city and littered them with $14,000 worth of cash

You know, as one does.

According to a local news agency, 15.8 million won ($14,020) has been recovered by police from the streets of Daegu after a woman was spotted making it rain from her car.

The unnamed woman made her way through the city while driving a “luxury” car and generously littering the streets with cash, which is a totally normal thing to do.

A local report says the woman is 51 years old and had apparently just moved from the capital to Daegu, and that the cash had come from the deposit for her previous home.

Legally, picking up the money and taking it for yourself would be considered theft, so witnesses handed it in to the police. Still, the internet loves this story.

And you can see why. From the now-viral video of the woman droppin’ bands: