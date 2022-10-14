The eye of Hurricane Katrina never passed over New Orleans. The city was forecast to be directly in the path of the storm, but on Aug. 29, 2005, Katrina hit just east of the city, sparing it from extensive wind damage. For a brief moment, it seemed that New Orleans had held up well.



This is important context for understanding the weight of what happened next: The levees failed, flooding the city. Fifty-three different levee breaches left 80% of New Orleans underwater. The floods knocked out power and communication. Hundreds of people died, more than half of them Black.

Much of the subsequent news coverage framed the catastrophe as the consequence of a natural disaster. But in reality, wide-scale governmental failure had led to the levees’ neglected condition. And more failure followed, as George W. Bush’s administration lagged on its Katrina response.

So, when Kanye West went off script at the NBC fundraising telethon shortly after the storm, startling the nation with unusual honesty, he became our guy, a precise spokesperson for Black people watching a nation fail Black people... again. It’s often remembered as a brash event, a daring act. What gets written out of our remembrance is how nervous, emotional, and uneasy West seemed. Just a minute or so before that outburst, after West had taken his cue from copresenter Mike Myers, he paused, then launched into a rant that seemed improvised and incoherent, but emotionally resonant: “I hate the way they portray us in the media,” he said. “If you see a Black family, it says, ‘They’re looting,’ and if you see a white family, it says, ‘They’re looking for food.’” When West punctuated his appearance with the now-famous statement — “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” — it became codified in pop culture history.

In the intervening years, West, now going by Ye, has said lots to cement him as our guy. He’s been an outspoken critic on Black issues, like how schools fail Black children or the racism of the criminal justice system. But he has said even more to lose him that status. This month, he continued to destroy the goodwill he has left, first by wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt to his Yeezy Season 9 launch at Paris Fashion Week, and then posting antisemitic tweets claiming that he will go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE.” If anyone is still supporting West, they’re not publicly admitting it anymore. LeBron James’s interview show The Shop pulled its episode featuring him. JPMorgan Chase has notified West he will not bank with them anymore. Public support for him is cratering in a way we have not seen before, not even after the rapper told TMZ in 2018 that slavery was a choice, or after he said iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves.”

West is not alone in losing the status of being our guy. Kendrick Lamar has found himself begging — pleading on his latest album — to be taken off the moral pedestal we put him on. Lamar is lashing out, pushing back against the idol status he has long held, and featuring accused rapist Kodak Black (Black was indicted on first-degree sexual assault charges but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of first-degree assault and battery) on his record seems like proof that he’s not interested in being a moral metronome. Dave Chappelle, who once took it upon himself to speak for Black people and extract laughter from the painful reality of racism through lacerating comedy, now seemingly finds his raison d’etre in needlessly provoking rage with anti-trans jokes that feel like a betrayal of the legend he has built as a fearless critic of myopic thinking. He is now comfortable with tasteless anti-trans bits on the stage and shutting down low-income housing offstage.

West, Lamar, and Chappelle were once heroes to me. They made it their business to be symbols for young Black men. They used their art to name injustice, portray it vividly, render it clearly, and blast those responsible for it. They filled a cultural void and served as spokespeople. Now, they are no longer fit for the job — West has mistaken hateful screeds and personal grudges as speaking truth to power, Chappelle has lost the plot on where he should direct his fiery skill, and Lamar simply doesn’t want the job anymore.