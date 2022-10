In a particularly muddled stretch, Chappelle tells the story of a slave who was freed and then went and bought slaves because “he was invested in a construct of ‘this is what successful people do.’” Chapelle says this explains his jokes about trans people: because Chappelle is a man with kids and a wife, he claims he is “invested in the gender construct.” Here, Chappelle offers an unsatisfying and unnuanced conclusion: “This does not mean that I don’t think another point of view can’t exist.” What does it mean to be invested in the gender construct? What does it mean to be bought into a worldview just because it benefits you? Chappelle does not push any further. This is especially frustrating to watch from a comedian who has built a name on pushing further, on playing with discomfort.

In June 2022, Chappelle was in his hometown of Washington, DC, delivering a speech to the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, the arts high school he credits with his early success. But the event — celebrating the school’s theater, newly renamed after him — had been delayed: The ceremony was meant to take place in December 2021, but after The Closer led to backlash online and in the school community, the school rescheduled.

His speech in DC was turned into a Netflix short released in July. “The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it, and it has nothing to do with what you’re saying I can’t say,” Chappelle said. “It has everything to do with my right, my freedom of artistic expression.” For Chappelle, it seems, the importance of being unrestrained comes at the expense of anything else. “If you have a better idea, then express it, and you can beat me. It’s that easy.”

Chappelle spends a significant portion of the speech addressing the controversy over The Closer. “No matter what they said about The Closer, it was still the most watched comedy special in the world,” he told the crowd. “And I am still of the mind — and I say this with all humility — it is a masterpiece. I challenge all my peers to make its equal. They cannot.”

Just a few weeks after the speech was released online, after a Chappelle performance in Minneapolis was moved due to protesters, the comedian called people who protested “transgender lunatics” and called monkeypox a “gay disease.”

During his school speech, Chappelle tells the audience that it will “maybe be decades before you see someone in my genre as proficient as me. I am maybe a once-in-a-lifetime talent. I am telling you the truth.” And for the most part, it is actually true. Chappelle has done more than enough to be in the running for most talented comedian of my lifetime. He has pioneered an ethos of piercing clarity mixed with a penchant for inventing catchphrases that bleed through to the wider culture (see: “Rick James, bitch!” or anyone who shouts “Kobe!” while throwing anything to anyone). But contemporary Chappelle is largely out of ideas — he has been frequently repeating himself, singularly obsessed with what he feels he is entitled to say, at the cost of all the things he perhaps should be saying instead. His brilliant 2020 special in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd was a brief respite from his one-note late-career turn; it showed us the Chappelle who can masterfully paint the evils of white supremacy is still around. He’s just choosing a different fight.

Offstage, Chappelle was briefly embroiled in another controversy after he spoke in opposition to an affordable housing portion of a proposed development in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he lives. The comedian plans to open multiple businesses in the town, including a comedy club and a restaurant, but threatened the town council to “take it all off the table” if the proposal goes ahead. (His rep denied that Chappelle is against affordable housing.)

Where Chappelle was once uneasy with power and questioned how it changes people, he now seems satisfied to wield it without probing the meaning of his own influence. If he once spoke for us, who does he speak for now?