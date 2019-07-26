Incoming: Why We Need "Hot Girl Summer"

Trump says Minnesota can’t stand Ilhan Omar. His attacks have made her more popular than ever back home. For days, Rep. Ilhan Omar was targeted by President Donald Trump as the subject of racist tweets — a story that dominated headlines. Chants of “Send her back!” followed at a Trump rally in North Carolina. Omar, a first-term congresswoman who came to the US as a teenager from a refugee camp in Kenya, has also come under criticism from Democrats. They say she alienated some potential allies early in her congressional term. She was criticized for comments that many considered anti-Semitic. She later apologized. This is a lot of attention on a freshman Congresswoman. But in Minneapolis, many of her constituents are standing fiercely behind her. Many say they believe she has been unfairly maligned, her words twisted because of her background and religious faith. The people living in Omar's majority-white district wanted a fight with Trump. Read Molly Hensley-Clancy’s look at Omar’s popularity back home.

Annabelle Marcovici / Reuters Attendees watch Reps. Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal at a town hall meeting in Minneapolis, July 18.

A Mexican man has died in ICE custody in Georgia A 44-year-old Mexican man died while in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Georgia. ICE identified him as Pedro Arriago-Santoya. A source told us Arriago-Santoya had been in custody since April as he went through deportation proceedings. At a medical center, staff identified his preliminary cause of death as cardio-pulmonary arrest. On June 6, he had been sent to Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia — a center that federal investigators said has seen incidents of drug smuggling, medical staff shortages, and safety issues. Arriago-Santoya is the seventh person to die in ICE custody since October. SNAPSHOTS The Trump administration is bringing back federal executions — and it will almost immediately end up in court. The government said it will resume federal executions for the first time since 2003. The Justice Department also set execution dates for five men convicted of murder. However, the new protocol will immediately end up in court. Women fighting sexual harassment in the UK’s Labour party say the party’s rejection of an independent complaints process is a “slap in the face.” Labour's governing body decided to adopt proposals put forward by leader Jeremy Corbyn, which keep disciplinary decisions firmly in the hands of the party's elite. A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault and could face two years in Swedish jail. The rapper has been held in jail since July 3, despite many celebrities' and President Trump's calls for him to be released. He was charged over a fight before a music festival in Stockholm last month. Daily Telegraph journalists were welcomed to their office with a giant screen celebrating Boris Johnson. Johnson has been the newspaper's most famous employee for several years, with the right-wing news organization paying £275,000 a year for his weekly column. One Telegraph journalist texted us, “Cringe.” The giant screen looked like this: