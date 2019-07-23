Incoming: Tom Hanks Made Us All Cry

The protests marked the 10th day of demonstrations against the governor after leaked chats between Rosselló and his closest advisers showed him using misogynistic language to refer to prominent women in politics and making anti-gay jokes.

Today, we can say how they responded: with more protests. After Rosselló did not resign, hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans took to the streets to demand the governor’s resignation.

Yesterday, we reported that in the face of days of demonstrations, Governor Ricardo Rosselló said he will not run for re-election. It was unclear how protesters would respond to that promise.

Their work has had an impact: Prosecutors in Kiev announced they would investigate the officials accused of rigging the election — a month after meeting with Parnas, Fruman, and Giuliani.

But the pair’s work extended to the US too — Parnas and Fruman joined in a successful push that led to the early removal of the ambassador to Ukraine, after she angered their allies in Kiev.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman reported to Giuliani. The pair repeatedly met with top Ukraine officials and set up meetings for Giuliani to push prosecutors to investigate allegations against Joe Biden, and probe accusations that Ukrainian officials plotted to rig the 2016 election for Hillary Clinton.

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has operated a private foreign back-channel with two unofficial envoys as part of campaign to discredit Trump’s Democratic rivals and undermine Robert Mueller’s investigation.

SNAPSHOTS

Boris Johnson will be the UK’s next prime minister. Johnson has won the vote to be the next Tory leader at a pivotal moment in British history, with just 15 weeks until the UK is scheduled to leave the EU and no sign of a solution to the political crisis that crippled Theresa May’s government.

The ICE operation targeting undocumented families that was announced by Trump lead to a few dozen arrests. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers had a target list of around 2,000 family units across the country. According to a Department of Homeland Security official, the action arrested 17 people, along with 18 others who were not specific targets.

Two Louisiana police officers were fired over a Facebook post suggesting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot. Officer Charlie Rispoli shared a satirical story about AOC on Facebook, adding “This vile idiot needs a round.....and I don't mean the kind she used to serve.” Rispoli and fellow officer Angelo Varisco, who liked the post, have both been fired.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face charges in connection with a 2009 rape accusation. Las Vegas police reopened an investigation into the alleged sexual assault last year after a German magazine interviewed a woman who said Ronaldo raped her. Police say they will not be bringing charges.

California Baby, a “premium skincare” line for babies and children, accidentally offered moms a promo code for $75 off. The company, which sells organic soap for babies, is in hot water after a promo code offering $75 off its products spread like wildfire among parents on social media.

How to talk to your parents about not sharing your shit online

The internet has introduced a few unique conundrums and social minefields. Among them is this: parents love sharing details about their children’s lives, but when social media is involved, privacy boundaries can be crossed.

In some cases, that can lead to sensationally awkward moments. We talked to family therapists who shared tips on how to talk to — and sometimes confront — parents about the boundaries they might be crossing online.

A big hint: have a plan for exactly what you’re going to say, and don’t spend the whole conversation giving examples of what’s not okay.

As a bonus, the story includes some of those sensationally awkward moments you can read while cringing. Also, if your parents share a little too much about you on the internet, we want to hear about it.

Tom Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in a movie and the trailer will leave you an emotional wreck

Generally, I keep this space in the newsletter for a day-brightening story. Something hopeful and wholesome, if possible.

The trailer for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood fits the bill perfectly — it is so incredibly wholesome, and don’t say I didn’t warn you about how much you’re going to cry.

How much did I cry, you ask? I will not be taking questions at this time, as I’m still a mess.