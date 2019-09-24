Incoming: NASA Scientists Don't Wanna Miss A Thing

Greta Thunberg delivered a powerful speech and then shot Donald Trump a death stare at the UN Climate Summit

In a damning speech, the 16-year-old activist who has become the face of climate change protests condemned world leaders for failing her generation.

“This is all wrong,” Thunberg said. “...I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope? How dare you!”

Thunberg, who started a one-person protest in August 2018 that has since grown to a massive climate strike movement, was speaking at the start of the UN Climate Action Summit, a day where world leaders share new pledges for climate action.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she added. “And yet I’m one of the lucky ones.”

Thunberg was in the lobby as President Donald Trump arrived — and cameras captured the instantly memeworthy expression on her face as he walked by. Trump was at the meeting for 14 minutes

By the way: Fox News apologized to Thunberg after a pundit called her mentally ill.

The UK’s Supreme Court has ruled Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was unlawful

In the most significant constitutional judgment in recent British history, the UK’s highest court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament for five weeks ahead of the Brexit deadline was not lawful.

The court’s 11 judges ruled unanimously that the suspension was unlawful because it prevented parliament from carrying out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.

The ruling is a massive blow to the authority of the prime minister, who has seen his attempts to force through Brexit by October 31 blocked first by MPs and now by judges.

SNAPSHOTS

The FBI arrested a US army soldier for strategizing about how to attack Beto O’Rourke and a “major” news network. Jarrett William Smith, 24, was arrested on allegations that he shared information online about making explosive devices and strategized about attacking the Democratic presidential candidate.

A school police officer was fired for arresting and handcuffing two 6-year-old students. Officer Dennis Turner was fired after he arrested the first-graders during separate incidents, handcuffing them with zip ties. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said that the incident made him “sick to [his] stomach.”

Oprah Winfrey recently had a health scare so serious, the doctor asked for a hug when she got the all-clear. Oprah opened up about how after a trip overseas, she ended up in the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with pneumonia and advised to see a lung specialist.

Meghan Markle said she is visiting South Africa “as a woman of color and as your sister,” and the crowd loved it. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their first official tour as a family with powerful speeches in South Africa about masculinity and gender violence.

NASA finally wants to launch a satellite to spot dangerous asteroids — after we narrowly missed getting hit by one

The spacecraft, slated to be ready by 2025 if it gets $500 to $600 million of funding from Congress, should be able to detect 90% of all threatening space rocks aimed at Earth.

This is especially great news as a record-size asteroid narrowly missed Earth this summer, and somehow NASA scientists totally missed it. Cool cool cool.

The football-field sized asteroid, named “2019 OK,” came five times closer to Earth than the distance to the moon — a close shave by astronomical standards.

2019 OK was detected by a small observatory in Brazil, which correlates with the opening of any disaster movie about such an event.

A few weeks later, NASA released a statement saying, “If 2019 OK had entered and disrupted in Earth’s atmosphere over land, the blast wave could have created localized devastation to an area roughly 50 miles across.”

This young girl totally losing it is all of us on a bad hair day

We’ve all had days where we look at our hair and go “nah, that’s not quite what I want you to do.” When you’re a grown adult, you have to keep the grumpiness inside and go about your day.

Not so if you’re a kid. The chaos is expected.

The internet is loving this viral video of 7-year-old Lily. In it, her nanny of three years Chandlar Schmidt is seen filming Lily’s small bad hair day meltdown. When Schmidt asks her if she’s OK, Lily has the most relatable response: “Get out.”