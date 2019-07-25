Incoming: Mueller Testimony "A Bit Of A Dud"

Robert Mueller tells America “No,” he did not totally exonerate the president In his testimony to Congress, Robert Mueller amplified the significance of Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election. “Over the course of my career, I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy,” Mueller said. “The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious.” Mostly, Mueller’s testimony was as expected — the former special counsel said he would stick close to the text of his 448-page report, and he did just that. He dismissed President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the report “totally exonerated” him, testifying that it was “not what the report said.” Mueller reiterated that his team did not determine whether Trump committed a crime, because of the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted. When asked if the president could be prosecuted for obstruction of justice after he leaves office, Mueller said, “True.” The aftermath: Some Democrats described the Mueller hearing as “a bit of a dud,” saying it didn’t live up to expectations. While there was agreement that the hearings weren’t good for the president, many argued that it didn’t move the ball as much as was anticipated. Mueller told Congress that Russia is still trying to interfere with US elections “as we sit here.” He also warned that “many more countries are developing the capability to replicate what the Russians have done.”

Jim Watson / Getty Images

Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló has resigned after weeks of massive protests On July 13, the Center for Investigative Journalism published leaked chats between Rosselló and his close advisers. The messages showed the governor using misogynistic language, making anti-gay jokes, and joking about Hurricane Maria deaths. Since the publication of those messages, Rosselló had been under pressure to resign. After ten days of protests, he promised to not seek re-election. Dissatisfied with that solution, Puerto Ricans took to the streets again in one of the largest protests in the island’s history. Late Wednesday, Rosselló resigned his office. He will be replaced by Puerto Rico Secretary of Justice Wanda Vázquez.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images