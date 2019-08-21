Incoming: Mr. Disney, I Don't Feel So Good

The Trump administration plans to deny work permits to asylum-seekers who cross the border

According to two sources, the administration plans to issue a new policy that would deny work permits to asylum-seekers who cross the border without authorization. The new policy would also significantly delay when those qualified to apply for a permit can do so.

The new restrictions mark the latest move by President Donald Trump to reduce the number of asylum-seekers crossing the southern border.

The plan is part of a wider context: The proposal comes as Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services and an immigration hardliner, pushes restrictive policies, including allowing the government to deny permanent residency to immigrants who use or are likely to use public benefits, such as food stamps.

Doug Rand, an immigration official under the Obama administration, noted, “Let’s not forget: People seeking asylum are legal immigrants.”

Smoke from the burning Amazon plunged Brazil’s largest city into darkness in the middle of the day

As a record number of fires raged in the Amazon rainforest, a massive plume of smoke descended on São Paulo, turning day into night.

Brazil’s meteorology officials said the unusual scene was the result of a combination of factors: cold, humid air, and smoke from unprecedented fires burning in the Amazon thousands of miles away.

The darkness caused many on social media to express concerns over ongoing fires burning in the world’s largest tropical forest, which some have dubbed the “lungs of the planet.”

This is what São Paulo looked like in the middle of the day: